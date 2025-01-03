Sanchay Finvest Ltd Management Discussions

The Business of the Company from the past one year has been temporarily being stopped because of SEBI and Depositories putting restrictions on trade hence the Company failed to generate adequate business.

The capital market as such not doing well because of inflation and Foreign Institution Investors (FII) withdrawing their investments from the capital market. The foreign exchange fluctuation also a major reason.

Industry Structure & Developments:

The Company is mainly into broking activities and cash and derivatives segment at BSE. The related income is mainly from brokerage. During the year under review the income of the company has substantially reduced.

Opportunities & Threats:

The company anticipated growth because of the friendly economic policies of the government to give boost to the capital market. In the years to come the capital market will see a growth. RBI and the financial commission already hinted positive growth rate for the company.

Segment-wise Performance:

The Company’s main business is Investment in shares and Investment in Equity / Debt Mutual Funds and all the activities of the Company are related to its main business. As such there are no separate reportable segments.

(a) Outlook:

The Company continues to explore the possibilities of expansion and will make the necessary investments when attractive opportunities arise.

(b) Risks and Concerns:

The Company is exposed to specific risks that are particular to its businesses and the environment within which it operates, including interest rate volatility, economic cycle, market risk and credit risk. The Company manages these risks by maintaining a conservative financial profile and by following prudent business and risk management policies.

(c) Internal Control Systems & their Adequacy:

The Company’s operating and business control procedures have been framed in order that they ensure efficient use of resources and comply with the procedures and regulatory requirements. The Company has a proper and adequate system of internal controls to ensure that all assets are safeguarded and protected against loss from unauthorized use or disposition and the transactions are authorized, recorded and reported correctly. The Audit

Committee reviews the quarterly and annual financial statements, adequacy of disclosures treatment of various items involving accounting judgments.

(d) Discussions on Financial Performance with respect to Operational Performance:

The turnover of the company during the year has decreased compared to last year.

(e) Human Resource Development:

The Company believes that the human resources are vital in giving the Company a Competitive edge in the current business environment. The Company’s philosophy is to provide congenial work environment, performance oriented work culture, knowledge acquisition/ dissemination, creativity and responsibility. As in the past, the Company has enjoyed cordial relations with the employees at all levels.

(f) Cautionary Statement:

Statements in this report on Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Company’s objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or predictions may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied.

For and on behalf of the Board

Sd/-

Naresh Sharma

Managing Director