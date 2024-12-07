Board Meeting 7 Dec 2024 3 Dec 2024

SANCHAY FINVEST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/12/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve ENCLOSED HEREWITH THE BOARD MEETING INTIMATION TO BE HELD ON 7/12/2024 AT 12 PM ENCLOSED HEREWITH THE BOARD MEETING OUTCOME DATED 07/12/2024 AT 12 PM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.12.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Dec 2024 3 Dec 2024

SANCHAY FINVEST LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/12/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve ENCLOSED HEREWITH THE BOARD MEETING INTIMATION FOR MEETING TO BE HELD ON 06/12/2024 AT 3 PM ENCLOSED HEREWITH THE BOARD MEETING OUTCOME HELD ON 06/12/2024 AT 3 PM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.12.2024)

Board Meeting 15 Nov 2024 12 Nov 2024

Audited Results ENCLOSED HEREWITH THE BOARD MEETING OUTCOME DATED 15/11/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.11.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Aug 2024 21 Aug 2024

General Purpose BOARD MEETING OUTCOME FOR MEETING HELD TODAY i.e. on 24th AUGUST 2024 AT 1 P.M. AT THE REGISTERED OFFICE OF COMPANY APPOINTMENT OF M/S JAIN JAGAWAT KAMDAR & CO. (FRN: 122530W) AS A STATUTORY AUDITOR FOR 5 YEARS SUBJECT TO APPROVAL AT THE EOGM APPOINTMENT OF SECRETARIAL AUDITOR M/S RAMESH CHANDRA MISHRA & ASSOCIATES FOR FY 2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

Audited Results In pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that Board Meeting of the Company was held today i.e. on Thursday, May 30, 2024 at 4:00 pm at the registered office of the Company. Due to technical issues relating to computer the company could not able to finalize the accounts and accordingly carrying out technical corrections. In due course the company will inform the date of Board Meeting regarding: 1) Adoption of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 and Annual Audited Report thereon; 2) Appointment of Internal Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25; 3) Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25;and 4) Any other item. Thus the Board Meeting is accordingly adjourned. Read less.. ATTACHED HEREWITH BOARD MEETING OUTCOME (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024