iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Santosh Fine Fab Ltd Cash Flow Statement

32.2
(0.00%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Santosh Fine Fab Ltd

Santosh Fin Fab FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.61

-0.52

0.07

0.17

Depreciation

-0.2

-0.22

-0.2

-0.18

Tax paid

0.49

0.05

-0.02

-0.05

Working capital

-1.82

-0.35

2.07

-0.67

Other operating items

Operating

-3.14

-1.04

1.92

-0.73

Capital expenditure

-0.11

0.1

0.44

0.26

Free cash flow

-3.26

-0.93

2.36

-0.47

Equity raised

8.89

9.8

9.69

9.45

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-0.38

-0.2

2.27

-0.78

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

5.24

8.67

14.32

8.2

Santosh Fin Fab : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Santosh Fine Fab Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.