Santosh Fine Fab Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.61
-0.52
0.07
0.17
Depreciation
-0.2
-0.22
-0.2
-0.18
Tax paid
0.49
0.05
-0.02
-0.05
Working capital
-1.82
-0.35
2.07
-0.67
Other operating items
Operating
-3.14
-1.04
1.92
-0.73
Capital expenditure
-0.11
0.1
0.44
0.26
Free cash flow
-3.26
-0.93
2.36
-0.47
Equity raised
8.89
9.8
9.69
9.45
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-0.38
-0.2
2.27
-0.78
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
5.24
8.67
14.32
8.2
