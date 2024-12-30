iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Santosh Fine Fab Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

32.2
(0.00%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Santosh Fine Fab Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

7.4

20.06

23.31

26.23

yoy growth (%)

-63.09

-13.95

-11.11

-11.57

Raw materials

-4.2

-11.24

-15.69

-18.02

As % of sales

56.72

56.04

67.31

68.72

Employee costs

-1.3

-2.07

-1.73

-1.56

As % of sales

17.63

10.36

7.46

5.96

Other costs

-2.85

-6.69

-5.9

-6.7

As % of sales (Other Cost)

38.58

33.38

25.31

25.54

Operating profit

-0.95

0.04

-0.02

-0.05

OPM

-12.93

0.2

-0.1

-0.22

Depreciation

-0.2

-0.22

-0.2

-0.18

Interest expense

-0.48

-0.5

-0.36

-0.35

Other income

0.03

0.15

0.67

0.78

Profit before tax

-1.61

-0.52

0.07

0.17

Taxes

0.49

0.05

-0.02

-0.05

Tax rate

-30.71

-11.32

-30.56

-31.04

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.11

-0.46

0.05

0.12

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.12

-0.46

0.05

0.12

yoy growth (%)

139.23

-954.53

-55.46

-48.08

NPM

-15.17

-2.34

0.23

0.47

Santosh Fin Fab : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Santosh Fine Fab Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.