|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
7.4
20.06
23.31
26.23
yoy growth (%)
-63.09
-13.95
-11.11
-11.57
Raw materials
-4.2
-11.24
-15.69
-18.02
As % of sales
56.72
56.04
67.31
68.72
Employee costs
-1.3
-2.07
-1.73
-1.56
As % of sales
17.63
10.36
7.46
5.96
Other costs
-2.85
-6.69
-5.9
-6.7
As % of sales (Other Cost)
38.58
33.38
25.31
25.54
Operating profit
-0.95
0.04
-0.02
-0.05
OPM
-12.93
0.2
-0.1
-0.22
Depreciation
-0.2
-0.22
-0.2
-0.18
Interest expense
-0.48
-0.5
-0.36
-0.35
Other income
0.03
0.15
0.67
0.78
Profit before tax
-1.61
-0.52
0.07
0.17
Taxes
0.49
0.05
-0.02
-0.05
Tax rate
-30.71
-11.32
-30.56
-31.04
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.11
-0.46
0.05
0.12
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.12
-0.46
0.05
0.12
yoy growth (%)
139.23
-954.53
-55.46
-48.08
NPM
-15.17
-2.34
0.23
0.47
