Santosh Fine Fab Ltd Share Price

32.2
(0.00%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

No Records Found

Santosh Fine Fab Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

32

Prev. Close

32.2

Turnover(Lac.)

0.19

Day's High

32.2

Day's Low

32

52 Week's High

40.6

52 Week's Low

19.1

Book Value

16.07

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11.35

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Santosh Fine Fab Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

Santosh Fine Fab Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Santosh Fine Fab Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:00 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.18%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.18%

Non-Promoter- 47.81%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 47.81%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Santosh Fine Fab Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.43

3.43

3.43

3.43

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.31

3.26

3.26

3.33

Net Worth

5.74

6.69

6.69

6.76

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

7.4

20.06

23.31

26.23

yoy growth (%)

-63.09

-13.95

-11.11

-11.57

Raw materials

-4.2

-11.24

-15.69

-18.02

As % of sales

56.72

56.04

67.31

68.72

Employee costs

-1.3

-2.07

-1.73

-1.56

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.61

-0.52

0.07

0.17

Depreciation

-0.2

-0.22

-0.2

-0.18

Tax paid

0.49

0.05

-0.02

-0.05

Working capital

-1.82

-0.35

2.07

-0.67

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-63.09

-13.95

-11.11

-11.57

Op profit growth

-2,453.04

-274.53

-61.11

-118.93

EBIT growth

4,273.37

-105.8

-16.72

-43.95

Net profit growth

139.23

-954.53

-55.46

-48.08

No Record Found

Santosh Fine Fab Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Santosh Fine Fab Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Santosh R Tulsiyan

Executive Director

Subhash R Tulsiyan

Executive Director

Ashok V Tulsiyan

Independent Director

Sanjeev D Saran

Independent Director

Radhaballabh Tibrewal

Independent Director

Asharam S Rungta

Executive Director

Sumeeta S Tulsiyan.

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Niti Nilesh Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Santosh Fine Fab Ltd

Summary

Santosh Fine Fab Ltd was incorporated on September 25, 1979. Company is engaged in the business of Manufacturing & Trading of Textile Products. It has technologically advanced factory situated at Tarapur. From manufacturing, processing, trading, exporting, importing, innovating, the Company has its strings across the board. Its end-to-end fabric solutions has positioned Santosh Group as one of the elite players in the Indian market with growing global footprints. The Company is a textile company with diversified and vertically-integrated lines of business, working to meet quality standards of customers by using innovative and service-oriented capacity that is flexible enough to produce differentiated products. From state-of-art technology at its factory to effective pre-production preparation, the Company has ensured a seamless result in everything it do.
Company FAQs

What is the Santosh Fine Fab Ltd share price today?

The Santosh Fine Fab Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹32.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Santosh Fine Fab Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Santosh Fine Fab Ltd is ₹11.35 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Santosh Fine Fab Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Santosh Fine Fab Ltd is 0 and 2.00 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Santosh Fine Fab Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Santosh Fine Fab Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Santosh Fine Fab Ltd is ₹19.1 and ₹40.6 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Santosh Fine Fab Ltd?

Santosh Fine Fab Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.59%, 3 Years at 37.93%, 1 Year at 2.42%, 6 Month at 40.00%, 3 Month at 2.09% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Santosh Fine Fab Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Santosh Fine Fab Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.19 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 47.81 %

