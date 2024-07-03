SectorTextiles
Open₹32
Prev. Close₹32.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.19
Day's High₹32.2
Day's Low₹32
52 Week's High₹40.6
52 Week's Low₹19.1
Book Value₹16.07
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11.35
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.43
3.43
3.43
3.43
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.31
3.26
3.26
3.33
Net Worth
5.74
6.69
6.69
6.76
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
7.4
20.06
23.31
26.23
yoy growth (%)
-63.09
-13.95
-11.11
-11.57
Raw materials
-4.2
-11.24
-15.69
-18.02
As % of sales
56.72
56.04
67.31
68.72
Employee costs
-1.3
-2.07
-1.73
-1.56
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.61
-0.52
0.07
0.17
Depreciation
-0.2
-0.22
-0.2
-0.18
Tax paid
0.49
0.05
-0.02
-0.05
Working capital
-1.82
-0.35
2.07
-0.67
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-63.09
-13.95
-11.11
-11.57
Op profit growth
-2,453.04
-274.53
-61.11
-118.93
EBIT growth
4,273.37
-105.8
-16.72
-43.95
Net profit growth
139.23
-954.53
-55.46
-48.08
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Santosh R Tulsiyan
Executive Director
Subhash R Tulsiyan
Executive Director
Ashok V Tulsiyan
Independent Director
Sanjeev D Saran
Independent Director
Radhaballabh Tibrewal
Independent Director
Asharam S Rungta
Executive Director
Sumeeta S Tulsiyan.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Niti Nilesh Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Santosh Fine Fab Ltd was incorporated on September 25, 1979. Company is engaged in the business of Manufacturing & Trading of Textile Products. It has technologically advanced factory situated at Tarapur. From manufacturing, processing, trading, exporting, importing, innovating, the Company has its strings across the board. Its end-to-end fabric solutions has positioned Santosh Group as one of the elite players in the Indian market with growing global footprints. The Company is a textile company with diversified and vertically-integrated lines of business, working to meet quality standards of customers by using innovative and service-oriented capacity that is flexible enough to produce differentiated products. From state-of-art technology at its factory to effective pre-production preparation, the Company has ensured a seamless result in everything it do.
The Santosh Fine Fab Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹32.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Santosh Fine Fab Ltd is ₹11.35 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Santosh Fine Fab Ltd is 0 and 2.00 as of 30 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Santosh Fine Fab Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Santosh Fine Fab Ltd is ₹19.1 and ₹40.6 as of 30 Dec ‘24
Santosh Fine Fab Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.59%, 3 Years at 37.93%, 1 Year at 2.42%, 6 Month at 40.00%, 3 Month at 2.09% and 1 Month at 0.00%.
