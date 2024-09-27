AGM 27/09/2024 please find attached Outcome of 42nd AGM held on 27.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024) Share Holder AGM Meeting voting Result (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) we would like to state that the delay in submission of proceedings due to server was down and bad weather condition the office was closed for the day early, the server was started on 28th September 2024 evening, we submitted the proceeding immediately, kindly pardon the delay as it due to factors beyond our control. We hereby re submit the proceeding of 42nd annual general meeting of the company was held on Friday 27th Sept 2024 and the business mentioned in the notice dated 22nd May 2024 wee transacted . in this regards please find enclosed herewith summary of proceedings Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.10.2024)