Santosh Fine Fab Ltd Summary

Santosh Fine Fab Ltd was incorporated on September 25, 1979. Company is engaged in the business of Manufacturing & Trading of Textile Products. It has technologically advanced factory situated at Tarapur. From manufacturing, processing, trading, exporting, importing, innovating, the Company has its strings across the board. Its end-to-end fabric solutions has positioned Santosh Group as one of the elite players in the Indian market with growing global footprints. The Company is a textile company with diversified and vertically-integrated lines of business, working to meet quality standards of customers by using innovative and service-oriented capacity that is flexible enough to produce differentiated products. From state-of-art technology at its factory to effective pre-production preparation, the Company has ensured a seamless result in everything it do.