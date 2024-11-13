|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|SANTOSH FINE-FAB LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-Audited financial result for quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024 un audited financial result has approved in Board Meeting held on Today date 13 November 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|SANTOSH FINE-FAB LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Accounts of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. out come of Board Meeting for Unaudited Financial Result for 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2024
|13 May 2024
|SANTOSH FINE-FAB LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial account for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 out come of Board Meeting For Audited Financial Result for 31.03.2024 financial result for 31 march 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|SANTOSH FINE-FAB LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday 9th February 2024 at 4:30 P.M. at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve the Un-audited financial results of the Company for the Quarter Year ended on 31st December 2023 A copy of Approved Unaudited Financial Result of the company for the Quarter and Nine Month ended December 31, 2023, Along with limited review reports with unmodified opinion. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)
