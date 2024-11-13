iifl-logo-icon 1
Santosh Fine Fab Ltd Board Meeting

32.2
(0.00%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Santosh Fin Fab CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
SANTOSH FINE-FAB LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-Audited financial result for quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024 un audited financial result has approved in Board Meeting held on Today date 13 November 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
SANTOSH FINE-FAB LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Accounts of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. out come of Board Meeting for Unaudited Financial Result for 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting22 May 202413 May 2024
SANTOSH FINE-FAB LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial account for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 out come of Board Meeting For Audited Financial Result for 31.03.2024 financial result for 31 march 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
SANTOSH FINE-FAB LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday 9th February 2024 at 4:30 P.M. at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve the Un-audited financial results of the Company for the Quarter Year ended on 31st December 2023 A copy of Approved Unaudited Financial Result of the company for the Quarter and Nine Month ended December 31, 2023, Along with limited review reports with unmodified opinion. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

