Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

SANTOSH FINE-FAB LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-Audited financial result for quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024 un audited financial result has approved in Board Meeting held on Today date 13 November 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

SANTOSH FINE-FAB LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Accounts of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. out come of Board Meeting for Unaudited Financial Result for 30th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 13 May 2024

SANTOSH FINE-FAB LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial account for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 out come of Board Meeting For Audited Financial Result for 31.03.2024 financial result for 31 march 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024