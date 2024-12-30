To,

The Members,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting their Thirty Ninth Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company and the accounts for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024.

1. Financial summary or highlights/Performance of the Company

The companys financial performance, for the year ended March, 2023 is summarized below

Particulars 2023-2024 2022-2023 Gross Income 1290.40 1635.88 Profit Before Interest and Depreciation (47.88) 72.89 Finance Charges 56.70 50.94 Gross Profit 239.63 418.92 Provision for Depreciation 21.27 21.45 Net Profit Before Tax (125.86) 0.50 Provision for Tax (Including Deferred Taxes) (31.92) 1.89 Net Profit After Tax (95.01) 0.43 Balance of Profit brought forward 68.42 67.99 Balance available for appropriation (26.58) 68.42 Transfer to Depreciation Reserve Nil Nil Proposed Dividend on Equity Shares Nil Nil Tax on proposed Dividend Nil Nil Transfer to General Reserve Nil Nil Surplus carried to Balance Sheet (26.58) 68.42

2. Brief description of the Companys working during the year/State of Companys affair

The gross income of the Company decreased from Rs. 1635.88 lakhs to Rs. 1290.40 lakhs. A detailed analysis of Companys working during the year is provided under Management Discussion and Analysis Report under Corporate Governance Report.

3. Change in the nature of business, if any

There is no change in nature of business.

4. Dividend

In order to conserve profits, your directors express their inability to recommend payment of dividend for the year under review.

5. Reserves

The Board did not transfer to carry any amount to reserves.

6. Directors and Key Managerial Personnel

Shri Santosh R Tulsiyan (DIN: 00310573) retire by rotation at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offer himself for reappointment.

7. Particulars of Employees

Disclosures with respect to the remuneration of Directors, KMPs and employees as required under section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are not required as none of the employees exceed prescribed limit of remuneration as stated therein.

8. Meetings

A calendar of Meetings is prepared and circulated in advance to the Directors. During the year 5 Board Meetings and 5 Audit Committee Meetings were convened and held. The details of which are given in the Corporate Governance Report. The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

9. Board Evaluation

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement, the Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Audit, Nomination & Remuneration and Compliance Committees. The manner in which the evaluation has been carried out has been explained in the Corporate Governance Report.

10. Declaration by an Independent Director(s) and re- appointment, if any

All Independent Directors have submitted their declarations to the Board that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Regulation 16(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015.

11. Company Policy on Directors Appointment and Remuneration:

The Company has formulated a remuneration policy which provides the manner of selection of Board of Directors, KMP and their remuneration. In case of appointment of independent Directors, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee shall satisfy itself with regard to independent nature of the Directors viz-a-viz the company so as to enable the Board to discharge its performance and duties effectively.

12. Managerial Remuneration:

A) Separate remuneration committee is there to deal with all remuneration matters. The information required pursuant to Section 197 read with rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 in respect of employees of the Company, will be provided upon request.

B) Details of every employee of the Company as required pursuant to 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is not applicable to the company.

C) Company has not paid any remuneration to Directors in the form of commission.

13. Details of Subsidiary/Joint Ventures/Associate Companies

Pursuant to sub-section (3) of section 129 of the Act, the company doesnt have any Subsidiary/Joint Ventures/Associate Companies.

14. Auditors:

The Statutory Auditors M/s. Jhunjhunwala Jain & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants (F.R.No. 113675W), of the Company were appointed in 39th AGM shall to hold office from F.Y. 2021-22 to F.Y. 2024-25.

15. Auditors Report

The Auditors Report does not contain any other qualifications. Notes to Accounts and Auditors remarks in their report are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments..

16. Disclosure about Cost Audit

As per the Cost Audit Orders, Cost Audit is not applicable to the Company for the FY 2023-24.

17. Secretarial Auditors

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed Ms Lalita Lath, Company Secretary in whole time Practice, Mumbai as Secretarial Auditor of the Company to conduct the Secretarial Audit as per the provisions of the said Act for the Financial Year 2023-24.

A Secretarial Audit Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 is annexed herewith as Annexure-III in Form MR-3.

18. Internal Audit & Controls

The company has proper and adequate system of Internal Control to ensure the all the assets are safeguarded from loss, damage or disposition. Checks and balances are in place to ensure that transactions are adequately authorized and recorded, and that they are reported correctly, review of operational efficiency, effectiveness of systems and processes, and assessing the internal control strengths in all areas. The Board to Directors considers internal controls as adequate.

19. Vigil Mechanism :

The Companies Act, 2013 and the recent changes in the Listing Agreement with Stock Exchange(s) (Listing Agreement) have put greater emphasis on transparency in the internal governance by the corporates. Considering the growing number of reported incidents related to alleged corrupt practices in corporate sector in India, the establishment of Whistle Blower Mechanism by the listed companies, which was earlier not a mandatory requirement, has now been made compulsory by SEBI. In addition, the Companies Act, 2013 has mandated establishment of a Vigil Mechanism for directors and employees to report genuine concerns and any misdoings within their company. The Mechanism is also to provide for necessary safeguards to protect whistle blowers from victimization.

In pursuant to the provisions of section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, a Vigil Mechanism for directors and employees to report genuine concerns has been established. The Vigil Mechanism Policy has been uploaded on the website of the Company at www.santoshgroup.in under investors/Policies/Vigil Mechanism Policy link

20. Risk management policy

The risk management Policy discusses various dimensions of our enterprise risk management. The risk-related information outlined in this section may not be exhaustive. The discussion may contain statements that are forwardlooking in nature. Our business is subject to uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements.

The Company is exposed to market risk, credit risk and liquidity risk. Risk management is carried out by the company under policies approved by the board of directors. The Companys documented risk management policies are effective tool in mitigating the various financial risk to which the business is exposed to in the course of daily operations This Risk management plan defines how risks associated with the Company will be identified, analysed, and managed. It outlines how risk management activities will be performed, recorded, and monitored by the Company. The basic objective of risk management plan is to implement an integrated risk management approach to ensure all significant areas of risks are identified, understood and effectively managed, to promote a shared vision of risk management and encourage discussion on risks at all levels of the organisation to provide a clear understanding of risk/benefit trade-offs, to deploy appropriate risk management methodologies and tools for use in identifying, assessing, managing and reporting on risks, and to determine the appropriate balance between cost and control of risk and deploy appropriate resources to manage/optimize key risks. Activities are developed to provide feedback to management and other interested parties (e.g. Audit committee, Board etc.). The results of these activities ensure that risk management plan is effective in the long term. The detailed risk policies are under financial statement Note No 31(2).

21. Material changes and commitments, if any, affecting the financial position of the company which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the company to which the financial statements relate and the date of the report

There were no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company between the end of financial year and the date of this report.

22. Details of significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and companys operations in future

There were no significant or material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals against the company during the financial year 2023-24.

23. Adequacy of Internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements

The Company has aligned its current systems of Internal Financial Control (IFC) with the requirement of the Companies Act 2013. The Company has established a robust framework of IFC which includes entity level policies, processes and operating level standard operating procedures. The Company has well-established processes and clearly- defined roles and responsibilities for people at various levels.

The Companys internal controls are adequate with its size and the nature of its operations. These have been designed to provide reasonable assurance with regard to recording and providing Consistent financial and operational information, complying with the applicable statutes, safeguarding assets from unauthorized use, executing transactions with proper authorization, and ensuring compliance with policies. Processes for formulating and reviewing annual and long-term business plans have been laid down. The Company uses a state-of- the-art enterprise resource planning (ERP) system SAP as a business enabler to record data for accounting, consolidation and management information purposes.

To further strengthen, assess and report on the internal financial control, an in-house Management Audit Division has been established by the Company. The internal audit is conducted based on the Annual Audit Plan which is reviewed and approved by the Audit Committee. The Internal Audit reports are presented to the Audit Committee on a quarterly basis for review and deliberation. The Company Management has assessed the effectiveness of the Companys internal control over financial reporting as of March 31, 2023 and found the same to be adequate and effective.

24. Deposits

The Company has not accepted any deposits and as such no amount of principal or interest was outstanding as on the balance sheet closure date.

25. Particulars of loans, guarantees or investments under section 186

Particulars of Loans given, investments made guarantees given are provided in financial statement. (Please refer to Note 5, 12 and 34 to the financial statement)

26. Particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties:

The particulars of every contract or arrangements entered into by the Company with related parties referred to in subsection (1) of section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 including certain arms length transactions under third proviso thereto are disclosed in Form No. AOC-2 as Annexure I.

27. Corporate Governance Certificate

The Corporate Governance report regarding compliance of conditions of corporate governance as stipulated in Clause 49 of the Listing agreement is annexed with the report.

28. Management Discussion And Analysis

The Management Discussion and Analysis forms part of this Annual Report for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

29. Obligation Of Company under the sexual harassment of women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition And Redressal) Act, 2013

During the year under review the company has not received any complaint as per the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013

30. Conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo

The details of conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo are as follows:

a) Conservation of energy

(i) the steps taken or impact on conservation of energy Electric Energy: Regular maintenance, Better utilization of running machine, improving electricity power factor, Monitoring the overall energy consumption and corrective measures. Fuel & Oil Consumption: Regular maintenance and monitoring the consumption with corrective measures (ii) the steps taken by the company for utilizing alternate sources of energy Changes have generally been evolutionary in nature and as such no major additional capital is envisaged. (iii) the capital investment on energy conservation equipments Optimization and control of energy related cost helps your company to remain competitive in markets.

(b) Technology absorption

(i) the efforts made towards technology absorption No technology has been imported by the company. Technology innovation and changes wherever possible are being absorbed and adopted. (ii) the benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution (iii) in case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year)- (a) the details of technology imported (b) the year of import; (c) whether the technology been fully absorbed (d) if not fully absorbed, areas where absorption has not taken place, and the reasons thereof (iv) the expenditure incurred on Research and Development 1) Specific area in which R & D carried out by the Company product & quality improvement, development of new designs / product cost control and energy conservation. 2) Benefits derived as a result of the above R & D. The R & D activities have resulted in conserving of new materials higher productivity & containing the costs all rounds 3) Expenditure on R & D being treated as an integral part of manufacturing process & hence no separate records for the expenditure incurred under this head are being maintained.

(c) Foreign exchange earnings and Outgo

During the year, there is no foreign exchange outgo during the year.

31. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

The disclosures as per required section 135 of Companies Act read with Rule 9 of Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 are not applicable to company.

32. Human Resources

Your Company treats its “human resources” as one of its most important assets.

Your Company continuously invests in attraction, retention and development of talent on an ongoing basis. A number of programs that provide focused people attention are currently underway. Your Company thrust is on the promotion of talent internally through job rotation and job enlargement.

33. Directors Responsibility Statement

The Directors Responsibility Statement referred to in clause (c) of sub-section (3) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013, shall state that?

(a) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and that no material departures have been made from the same;

(b) the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company as at March 31, 2024 and the profit of the company for the year ended on that date;

(c) the directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) the directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and

(e) the directors, have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

(f) the directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

34. Transfer of Amounts to Investor Education and Protection Fund

The Company has not declared any dividends in the current year and there was no unclaimed dividend outstanding as on 31st March 2023 of any previous years, hence therefore transferring of the amounts in the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company does not arise.

35. Listing with Stock Exchanges:

The Company confirms that it has paid the Annual Listing Fees for the year 2023-2024 to BSE where the Companys Shares are listed.

36. Acknowledgements

We owe all our employees, customers, bankers and suppliers, our gratitude for their cooperation and continued support.