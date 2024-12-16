iifl-logo-icon 1
Sarthak Global Ltd Balance Sheet

18.32
(4.99%)
Dec 16, 2024

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.34

-1.36

-1.41

2.72

Net Worth

1.66

1.64

1.59

5.72

Minority Interest

Debt

17.77

18.98

10.08

14.89

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.01

0

0

Total Liabilities

19.43

20.63

11.67

20.61

Fixed Assets

0.02

0.03

0.06

0.09

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.14

0.2

0.24

0.29

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0.06

0

0

Networking Capital

18.17

20.01

11.14

19.98

Inventories

0.32

0.32

0.28

1.3

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.39

2.07

3

18.91

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

17.66

19.8

23.13

2.2

Sundry Creditors

-0.08

-2.06

-15.18

-2.3

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.12

-0.12

-0.08

-0.13

Cash

0.08

0.34

0.23

0.24

Total Assets

19.42

20.64

11.67

20.6

