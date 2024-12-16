Sarthak Global Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.34
-1.36
-1.41
2.72
Net Worth
1.66
1.64
1.59
5.72
Minority Interest
Debt
17.77
18.98
10.08
14.89
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.01
0
0
Total Liabilities
19.43
20.63
11.67
20.61
Fixed Assets
0.02
0.03
0.06
0.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.14
0.2
0.24
0.29
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.06
0
0
Networking Capital
18.17
20.01
11.14
19.98
Inventories
0.32
0.32
0.28
1.3
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.39
2.07
3
18.91
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
17.66
19.8
23.13
2.2
Sundry Creditors
-0.08
-2.06
-15.18
-2.3
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.12
-0.12
-0.08
-0.13
Cash
0.08
0.34
0.23
0.24
Total Assets
19.42
20.64
11.67
20.6
