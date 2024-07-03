SectorTrading
Open₹18.32
Prev. Close₹17.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹18.32
Day's Low₹18.32
52 Week's High₹18.32
52 Week's Low₹12.42
Book Value₹4.85
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.5
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.34
-1.36
-1.41
2.72
Net Worth
1.66
1.64
1.59
5.72
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
Raw materials
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
Working capital
0.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
Op profit growth
0
EBIT growth
0
Net profit growth
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Swati Sudesh Oturkar
Whole-time Director
Sunil Gangrade
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ritesh Sinvhal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ankit Joshi
Independent Director
Ramprakash Verma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sarthak Global Ltd
Summary
Sarthak Global Limited was originally incorporated with the Registrar of Companies at Gwalior, in the State of Madhya Pradesh on April 19, 1985 in the name of Patel Leasing & Finance Private Limited by an Industrialist Shri A. C. Patel based at Indore and by Shri V .V. Hirde. The name of the Company was changed to Avanti Finance Limited on June 23, 1992 and on the same day it was converted into Public Limited Company. Thereafter, the name of the Company was Changed to Sarthak Global Limited on September 16, 2002. The Company was initially engaged in fund based activities, like investment in equity shares of listed and well known Public Limited Companies. Thereafter, it diversified into short term money market operations like inter corporate deposits, short term and unsecured advance etc. But with the crash of share market and crisis in financial market, the Company quickly responded to change and diversified into other areas i.e. Registrar and Share Tranfer Agent.Since 1995, the Company is a registered Share Transfer Agent from SEBI. It is handling share transfer activities for various client companies & serving more than 1,00,000 shareholders. In compliance with SEBIs circular of single point share transfer & Demat activities, the Company has taken direct electronic connectivity from both the depositories i.e. the National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL) & the Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL). The Company has traded in some commodities, invested in securi
The Sarthak Global Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18.32 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sarthak Global Ltd is ₹5.50 Cr. as of 16 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Sarthak Global Ltd is 0 and 3.78 as of 16 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sarthak Global Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sarthak Global Ltd is ₹12.42 and ₹18.32 as of 16 Dec ‘24
Sarthak Global Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.97%, 3 Years at 49.71%, 1 Year at 47.50%, 6 Month at 21.49%, 3 Month at 10.23% and 1 Month at 4.99%.
