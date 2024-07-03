iifl-logo-icon 1
Sarthak Global Ltd Share Price

18.32
(4.99%)
Dec 16, 2024

  • Open18.32
  • Day's High18.32
  • 52 Wk High18.32
  • Prev. Close17.45
  • Day's Low18.32
  • 52 Wk Low 12.42
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value4.85
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5.5
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sarthak Global Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

18.32

Prev. Close

17.45

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

18.32

Day's Low

18.32

52 Week's High

18.32

52 Week's Low

12.42

Book Value

4.85

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.5

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sarthak Global Ltd Corporate Action

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Aug, 2024

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

3 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Sarthak Global Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sarthak Global Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.72%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.72%

Non-Promoter- 27.28%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.28%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sarthak Global Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.34

-1.36

-1.41

2.72

Net Worth

1.66

1.64

1.59

5.72

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

Raw materials

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

Working capital

0.04

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

Op profit growth

0

EBIT growth

0

Net profit growth

0

No Record Found

Sarthak Global Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sarthak Global Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Swati Sudesh Oturkar

Whole-time Director

Sunil Gangrade

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ritesh Sinvhal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ankit Joshi

Independent Director

Ramprakash Verma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sarthak Global Ltd

Summary

Sarthak Global Limited was originally incorporated with the Registrar of Companies at Gwalior, in the State of Madhya Pradesh on April 19, 1985 in the name of Patel Leasing & Finance Private Limited by an Industrialist Shri A. C. Patel based at Indore and by Shri V .V. Hirde. The name of the Company was changed to Avanti Finance Limited on June 23, 1992 and on the same day it was converted into Public Limited Company. Thereafter, the name of the Company was Changed to Sarthak Global Limited on September 16, 2002. The Company was initially engaged in fund based activities, like investment in equity shares of listed and well known Public Limited Companies. Thereafter, it diversified into short term money market operations like inter corporate deposits, short term and unsecured advance etc. But with the crash of share market and crisis in financial market, the Company quickly responded to change and diversified into other areas i.e. Registrar and Share Tranfer Agent.Since 1995, the Company is a registered Share Transfer Agent from SEBI. It is handling share transfer activities for various client companies & serving more than 1,00,000 shareholders. In compliance with SEBIs circular of single point share transfer & Demat activities, the Company has taken direct electronic connectivity from both the depositories i.e. the National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL) & the Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL). The Company has traded in some commodities, invested in securi
Company FAQs

What is the Sarthak Global Ltd share price today?

The Sarthak Global Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18.32 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sarthak Global Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sarthak Global Ltd is ₹5.50 Cr. as of 16 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sarthak Global Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sarthak Global Ltd is 0 and 3.78 as of 16 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sarthak Global Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sarthak Global Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sarthak Global Ltd is ₹12.42 and ₹18.32 as of 16 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Sarthak Global Ltd?

Sarthak Global Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.97%, 3 Years at 49.71%, 1 Year at 47.50%, 6 Month at 21.49%, 3 Month at 10.23% and 1 Month at 4.99%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sarthak Global Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sarthak Global Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.72 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.28 %

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.