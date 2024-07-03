Sarthak Global Ltd Summary

Sarthak Global Limited was originally incorporated with the Registrar of Companies at Gwalior, in the State of Madhya Pradesh on April 19, 1985 in the name of Patel Leasing & Finance Private Limited by an Industrialist Shri A. C. Patel based at Indore and by Shri V .V. Hirde. The name of the Company was changed to Avanti Finance Limited on June 23, 1992 and on the same day it was converted into Public Limited Company. Thereafter, the name of the Company was Changed to Sarthak Global Limited on September 16, 2002. The Company was initially engaged in fund based activities, like investment in equity shares of listed and well known Public Limited Companies. Thereafter, it diversified into short term money market operations like inter corporate deposits, short term and unsecured advance etc. But with the crash of share market and crisis in financial market, the Company quickly responded to change and diversified into other areas i.e. Registrar and Share Tranfer Agent.Since 1995, the Company is a registered Share Transfer Agent from SEBI. It is handling share transfer activities for various client companies & serving more than 1,00,000 shareholders. In compliance with SEBIs circular of single point share transfer & Demat activities, the Company has taken direct electronic connectivity from both the depositories i.e. the National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL) & the Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL). The Company has traded in some commodities, invested in securities along with rendering services as share transfer agent during the year.