Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

SARTHAK GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter and Half Year Ended 30.09.2024 And Any Other Incidental And Ancillary Matters As May Be Decided By The Board. Outcome of Board Meeting where the businesses as specified below were transacted at the meeting: 1. Approved the Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30thSeptember, 2024. 2.Taken on record the Statutory Auditors Limited Review Report for the Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

SARTHAK GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. To take on record the Auditors Limited Review Report on the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. 3. Any other incidental and ancillary matters as may be decided by the Board. With reference to subject captioned above, the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today, the 12th day of August, 2024 (Monday) at 03:00 P.M. at the corporate office of the Company, approved the following businesses: 1. Approved the Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024. 2. Taken on record the Statutory Auditors Limited Review Report for the Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on Saturday, August 03, 2024.

Board Meeting 1 Jul 2024 1 Jul 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting dated July 01, 2024. 1. Acceptance of Resignation of Mr. Naresh Vyas from the Post of Non-Executive Independent Director with effect from June 27, 2024. 2. Appointment of Mr. Ramprakash Verma as an Additional cum Independent Director for a first term of five consecutive years with effect from July 01, 2024 subject to confirmation of shareholders in the forthcoming general meeting.

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 18 May 2024

SARTHAK GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited standalone financial results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 27.05.2024 1. Re-appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the financial year 2023-2024. 2. Re-appointment of Internal Auditor for the financial year 2024-2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024