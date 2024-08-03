AGM 30/08/2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on Saturday, August 03, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.08.2024) Intimation of 39th Annual General Meeting and Book Closure pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, as amended and Cut-Off Date/E-voting. The 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday, August 30, 2024 at 12:30 P.M. through Video Conferencing and Other Audio-Visual Means in accordance with relevant circulars/notifications issued by MCA and SEBI. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024) Submission of Summary of Proceedings of the 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Friday, August 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024)