Sathavahana Ispat Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
50.9
50.9
50.9
50.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1,183.16
-1,059.96
-734.57
-426.23
Net Worth
-1,132.26
-1,009.06
-683.67
-375.33
Minority Interest
Debt
1,747.14
1,662.04
1,179.47
1,069.23
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
614.88
652.98
495.8
693.9
Fixed Assets
636.87
677.53
719.83
764.49
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.23
0.2
0.12
0.19
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-23.4
-27.37
-227.74
-77.83
Inventories
15.56
21.36
31.05
81.21
Inventory Days
291.33
41.52
Sundry Debtors
40.11
37.73
43.2
72.51
Debtor Days
514.61
57.78
Other Current Assets
25.51
29.89
34.52
33.88
Sundry Creditors
-63.16
-71.23
-87.69
-92.66
Creditor Days
971.52
117.28
Other Current Liabilities
-41.42
-45.12
-248.82
-172.77
Cash
1.18
2.61
3.59
7.05
Total Assets
614.88
652.97
495.8
693.9
