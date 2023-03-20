iifl-logo
Sathavahana Ispat Ltd Balance Sheet

2.45
(0.00%)
Mar 20, 2023|03:45:55 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

50.9

50.9

50.9

50.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1,183.16

-1,059.96

-734.57

-426.23

Net Worth

-1,132.26

-1,009.06

-683.67

-375.33

Minority Interest

Debt

1,747.14

1,662.04

1,179.47

1,069.23

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

614.88

652.98

495.8

693.9

Fixed Assets

636.87

677.53

719.83

764.49

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.23

0.2

0.12

0.19

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-23.4

-27.37

-227.74

-77.83

Inventories

15.56

21.36

31.05

81.21

Inventory Days

291.33

41.52

Sundry Debtors

40.11

37.73

43.2

72.51

Debtor Days

514.61

57.78

Other Current Assets

25.51

29.89

34.52

33.88

Sundry Creditors

-63.16

-71.23

-87.69

-92.66

Creditor Days

971.52

117.28

Other Current Liabilities

-41.42

-45.12

-248.82

-172.77

Cash

1.18

2.61

3.59

7.05

Total Assets

614.88

652.97

495.8

693.9

