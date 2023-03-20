Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
26.76
272.89
243.78
1,095.6
yoy growth (%)
-90.19
11.94
-77.74
-7.17
Raw materials
-14.63
-306.25
-248.31
-849.61
As % of sales
54.7
112.22
101.85
77.54
Employee costs
-11.05
-18.61
-31.12
-39.72
As % of sales
41.31
6.82
12.76
3.62
Other costs
-14.17
-31.35
-87.72
-117.26
As % of sales (Other Cost)
52.95
11.48
35.98
10.7
Operating profit
-13.1
-83.32
-123.37
88.99
OPM
-48.97
-30.53
-50.6
8.12
Depreciation
-42.3
-44.81
-50.53
-48.2
Interest expense
-281.23
-191.77
-140.55
-116.92
Other income
10.63
9.15
8.1
11.91
Profit before tax
-326
-310.76
-306.36
-64.22
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-326
-310.76
-306.36
-64.22
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-326
-310.76
-306.36
-64.22
yoy growth (%)
4.9
1.43
377.04
86.96
NPM
-1,218.21
-113.87
-125.66
-5.86
