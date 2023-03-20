iifl-logo
Sathavahana Ispat Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.45
(0.00%)
Mar 20, 2023|03:45:55 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

26.76

272.89

243.78

1,095.6

yoy growth (%)

-90.19

11.94

-77.74

-7.17

Raw materials

-14.63

-306.25

-248.31

-849.61

As % of sales

54.7

112.22

101.85

77.54

Employee costs

-11.05

-18.61

-31.12

-39.72

As % of sales

41.31

6.82

12.76

3.62

Other costs

-14.17

-31.35

-87.72

-117.26

As % of sales (Other Cost)

52.95

11.48

35.98

10.7

Operating profit

-13.1

-83.32

-123.37

88.99

OPM

-48.97

-30.53

-50.6

8.12

Depreciation

-42.3

-44.81

-50.53

-48.2

Interest expense

-281.23

-191.77

-140.55

-116.92

Other income

10.63

9.15

8.1

11.91

Profit before tax

-326

-310.76

-306.36

-64.22

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-326

-310.76

-306.36

-64.22

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-326

-310.76

-306.36

-64.22

yoy growth (%)

4.9

1.43

377.04

86.96

NPM

-1,218.21

-113.87

-125.66

-5.86

