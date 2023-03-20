iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Sathavahana Ispat Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.45
(0.00%)
Mar 20, 2023|03:45:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sathavahana Ispat Ltd

Sathavaha. Ispat FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-326

-310.76

-306.36

-64.22

Depreciation

-42.3

-44.81

-50.53

-48.2

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

204.09

-257.53

78.34

-55.66

Other operating items

Operating

-164.21

-613.1

-278.55

-168.08

Capital expenditure

-0.1

0.3

1.59

63.79

Free cash flow

-164.31

-612.8

-276.95

-104.29

Equity raised

-1,468.52

-623.12

212.79

287.58

Investing

0.08

-0.08

-0.63

0.21

Financing

1,138.17

539.31

544.51

-28.47

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-494.59

-696.7

479.71

155.02

Sathavaha. Ispat : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sathavahana Ispat Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.