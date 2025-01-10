iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sattrix Information Security Ltd Balance Sheet

142.6
(-2.70%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sattrix Information Security Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5

0.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.18

9.49

6.33

4.74

Net Worth

12.18

9.5

6.34

4.75

Minority Interest

Debt

0.24

1.94

2.36

0.45

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.07

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

12.49

11.44

8.7

5.2

Fixed Assets

5.81

2.72

1.39

1.07

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.13

0.11

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.17

0.06

0.03

0.04

Networking Capital

0.22

8.3

6.97

3.93

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

5.97

13.52

5.33

3.39

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

3.6

5.6

6.06

3.89

Sundry Creditors

-7.34

-8.49

-2.79

-1.72

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2.01

-2.33

-1.63

-1.63

Cash

6.14

0.26

0.29

0.15

Total Assets

12.47

11.45

8.68

5.19

Sattrix : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sattrix Information Security Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.