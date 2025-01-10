Sattrix Information Security Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.18
9.49
6.33
4.74
Net Worth
12.18
9.5
6.34
4.75
Minority Interest
Debt
0.24
1.94
2.36
0.45
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.07
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
12.49
11.44
8.7
5.2
Fixed Assets
5.81
2.72
1.39
1.07
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.13
0.11
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.17
0.06
0.03
0.04
Networking Capital
0.22
8.3
6.97
3.93
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
5.97
13.52
5.33
3.39
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3.6
5.6
6.06
3.89
Sundry Creditors
-7.34
-8.49
-2.79
-1.72
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.01
-2.33
-1.63
-1.63
Cash
6.14
0.26
0.29
0.15
Total Assets
12.47
11.45
8.68
5.19
