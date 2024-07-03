iifl-logo-icon 1
Sattrix Information Security Ltd Share Price

143.05
(-4.22%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open146.5
  • Day's High155
  • 52 Wk High254
  • Prev. Close149.35
  • Day's Low143.05
  • 52 Wk Low 141.95
  • Turnover (lac)10.01
  • P/E37.91
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value49.93
  • EPS3.94
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)97.27
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sattrix Information Security Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

146.5

Prev. Close

149.35

Turnover(Lac.)

10.01

Day's High

155

Day's Low

143.05

52 Week's High

254

52 Week's Low

141.95

Book Value

49.93

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

97.27

P/E

37.91

EPS

3.94

Divi. Yield

0

Sattrix Information Security Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Sattrix Information Security Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sattrix Information Security Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:21 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.52%

Non-Promoter- 0.29%

Institutions: 0.29%

Non-Institutions: 26.17%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sattrix Information Security Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5

0.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.18

9.49

6.33

4.74

Net Worth

12.18

9.5

6.34

4.75

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

40.37

35.09

22.94

21.12

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

40.37

35.09

22.94

21.12

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.96

0.82

0.55

0.08

Sattrix Information Security Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sattrix Information Security Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sachhin Kishorbhai Gajjaer

Whole Time Director & CFO

Ronak Sachin Gajjar

Independent Director

Ashish Kashi Parekh

Independent Director

Abhishek Madanlal Binaykia

Non Executive Director

Mayur Durgasing Rathod

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

RINA KUMARI

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sattrix Information Security Ltd

Summary

Sattrix Information Security Ltd was incorporated as Sattrix Information Security Private Limited on September 16, 2013 with the Registrar of Companies, at Ahmedabad, Gujarat. As a result, the name of the Company was changed to Sattrix Information Security Ltd. and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon change of name was issued on November 7, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, at Gujarat.The Company is in the business to develop customer-centric cybersecurity solutions to protect customers from cyber-attacks. It offers Managed Security Services, Assessments & Advisory, and Professional Services made according to customers needs. Sattrix deliver end-to-end cybersecurity services to enterprises in India, Middle East (UAE) and USA region.The Company help organizations to protect their data from unauthorized access against and protect against security threats. Their datasecurity solutions eliminate data privacy risks to make business processes secure and run smoothly. They design and build data security solutions on cloud and on-premise based on the client requirement. Apart from this, they use best available technologies to develop cyber security solution, the aim is to develop agile cyber security solution which helps in constant upgrade and solutions adopt to thechanging requirement of the client.The Company is proposing the Initial Public Offer of 18,00,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.
Company FAQs

What is the Sattrix Information Security Ltd share price today?

The Sattrix Information Security Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹143.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sattrix Information Security Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sattrix Information Security Ltd is ₹97.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sattrix Information Security Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sattrix Information Security Ltd is 37.91 and 2.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sattrix Information Security Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sattrix Information Security Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sattrix Information Security Ltd is ₹141.95 and ₹254 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sattrix Information Security Ltd?

Sattrix Information Security Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -5.17%, 6 Month at -25.62%, 3 Month at -21.19% and 1 Month at 0.07%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sattrix Information Security Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sattrix Information Security Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.53 %
Institutions - 0.29 %
Public - 26.18 %

