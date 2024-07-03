Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹146.5
Prev. Close₹149.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹10.01
Day's High₹155
Day's Low₹143.05
52 Week's High₹254
52 Week's Low₹141.95
Book Value₹49.93
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)97.27
P/E37.91
EPS3.94
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.18
9.49
6.33
4.74
Net Worth
12.18
9.5
6.34
4.75
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
40.37
35.09
22.94
21.12
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
40.37
35.09
22.94
21.12
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.96
0.82
0.55
0.08
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sachhin Kishorbhai Gajjaer
Whole Time Director & CFO
Ronak Sachin Gajjar
Independent Director
Ashish Kashi Parekh
Independent Director
Abhishek Madanlal Binaykia
Non Executive Director
Mayur Durgasing Rathod
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
RINA KUMARI
Reports by Sattrix Information Security Ltd
Summary
Sattrix Information Security Ltd was incorporated as Sattrix Information Security Private Limited on September 16, 2013 with the Registrar of Companies, at Ahmedabad, Gujarat. As a result, the name of the Company was changed to Sattrix Information Security Ltd. and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon change of name was issued on November 7, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, at Gujarat.The Company is in the business to develop customer-centric cybersecurity solutions to protect customers from cyber-attacks. It offers Managed Security Services, Assessments & Advisory, and Professional Services made according to customers needs. Sattrix deliver end-to-end cybersecurity services to enterprises in India, Middle East (UAE) and USA region.The Company help organizations to protect their data from unauthorized access against and protect against security threats. Their datasecurity solutions eliminate data privacy risks to make business processes secure and run smoothly. They design and build data security solutions on cloud and on-premise based on the client requirement. Apart from this, they use best available technologies to develop cyber security solution, the aim is to develop agile cyber security solution which helps in constant upgrade and solutions adopt to thechanging requirement of the client.The Company is proposing the Initial Public Offer of 18,00,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.
The Sattrix Information Security Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹143.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sattrix Information Security Ltd is ₹97.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sattrix Information Security Ltd is 37.91 and 2.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sattrix Information Security Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sattrix Information Security Ltd is ₹141.95 and ₹254 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sattrix Information Security Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -5.17%, 6 Month at -25.62%, 3 Month at -21.19% and 1 Month at 0.07%.
