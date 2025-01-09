Sattrix Information Security Ltd Management Discussions

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year ended on 31st March 2024.

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Sattrix Information Security Limited is in the business to develop customer-centric cyber security solutions, we aim to deliver end-to-end cybersecurity services to enterprises in the India, USA and Middle East (UAE). With a decade of experience, the company has established itself as a trusted partner in providing a comprehensive range of cyber security solutions. We help organizations to protect their data from unauthorized access against and protect against security threats. Our data security solutions aim to eliminate data privacy risks to make business processes secure and run smoothly. We design and build data security solutions on cloud and on-premise based on the client requirement. We use best available technologies to develop cyber security solution, our aim is to develop agile cyber security solution which helps in constant upgrade and our solutions adopt to the changing requirement of the client.

GLOBAL CYBER SECURITY INDUSTRY

The Global Cyber Security Market size is projected to grow from USD 190.4 Billion in 2023 to USD 298.5 billion by 2028 at an annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% during the forecast period.

CYBERSECURITY TRENDS

1. Cloud Security Evolution

Cloud security is always a priority, with organizations focusing on securing their cloud-native environments and addressing the challenges of misconfigurations and data exposure. Technologies like CASBs and CSPM will gain prominence.

2. Biometric and Behavioural Authentication

Secure authentication methods, such as facial recognition and fingerprint scanning, will evolve to offer more robust security, with liveness detection and behavioral analytics to prevent spoofing. Multi- modal biometric authentication will become more prevalent.

3. Cybersecurity Workforce Development

Efforts to address the cybersecurity skills shortage will intensify. More comprehensive training programs, certifications, and partnerships between academic institutions and the private sector will be established to nurture a skilled cybersecurity workforce.

4. International Cybersecurity Collaboration

Collaboration between governments, international organizations, and cybersecurity experts will intensify to address global cyber threats effectively. Cybersecurity information sharing and coordinated responses to cyber incidents will become more common.

5. Zero Trust Security Models

Adopting Zero Trust Architecture (ZTA) will expand further as organizations recognize the limitations of traditional perimeter-based security models. ZTAs principles of continuous verification and the principle of "never trust, always verify" will become more widespread to secure sensitive data and resources.

6. Privacy Regulations and Data Protection

Privacy regulations will continue evolving, and organizations must adapt to stricter data protection requirements. Consumer data privacy and consent management will become more significant, and businesses must ensure compliance with global data privacy laws

CYBER SECURITY INUDSTRY IN INDIA

India Cybersecurity Industry Market Size

Revenue in the Cybersecurity market is projected to reach US$2.90bn in 2024.Cyber Solutions dominates the market with a projected market volume of US$1.51bn in 2024. Revenue is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2024-2028) of 13.31%, resulting in a market volume of US$4.78bn by 2028. In global comparison, most revenue will be generated in the United States (US$78,310.0m) in 2024.

The increasing demand for digitalization and scalable IT infrastructure and the ongoing need to tackle risks from various trends, such as third-party vendor risks, the evolution of MSSPs, and the adoption of a cloud-first strategy, lead to the rising demand for the market.

• The rise in malware and phishing threats among enterprises, the increased adoption of IoT, and the BYOD trend propel the cyber security market forward. Also, the increased demand for cloud- based cybersecurity solutions positively impacts market growth. Increased adoption of mobile device applications and platforms, the need for strong authentication methods, and transformation in the traditional antivirus software industry are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.

• The demand for Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) technology and services has increased due to the rise in cyber-attacks and data breaches across the country. SIEM technology and services gather real-time security events from various data sources and events to identify and produce responses to security incidents. Large corporations used to focus their efforts on risk avoidance.

• Cybersecurity requirements are growing faster than the budgets allocated to meet them. Most small businesses need more money and IT security expertise to implement enhanced cybersecurity solutions to protect their networks and IT infrastructures from various cyber-attacks. Limited capital funding can impede some small and medium-sized businesses from embracing the cybersecurity model.

• Lastly, to combat the spread of COVID-19, many organizations were forced to implement work- from-home policies. Remote working, on the other hand, increases the risk of various cyber- attacks, such as intrusions, man-in-the-middle (MITM) attacks, and spear phishing, hence leading to a rising demand for cyber hygiene practices to ensure robust security policies and

practices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, due to the pandemic crisis, the demand for cybersecurity solutions skyrocketed in healthcare, manufacturing, and government.

OUR SERVICES

Following is the list of Services we offer:

1. Assessment Services

We have bucket of cyber threat assessment services to offer to our customers. We also customize it

based on the client requirement after conducting detailed risk assessment.

Assessment Services includes following solutions:

• Vulnerability Assessment: We provide vulnerability assessment solutions which helps clients understand the security risk to their business. New threats and vulnerabilities against businesses emerge on regular bases, our comprehensive vulnerability assessment service provides our clients with the knowledge, awareness and risk involved to understand threats to their complete digital system.

• Penetration Testing Services: Our professional penetration testing analysts help clients to minimise frequency of penetration tests required for your specific business domain and IT infrastructure. Additionally, we advise on the necessary procedures and investments required at building a more secure environment data protection system within your organization.

• Red Teaming: Our Red Teaming service simulates a real-life attack to help measure how well an organization can withstand the cyber threats. In red teaming service we simulate as the attacker to the system, using the same techniques and tools of hackers to evade detection and test the defence readiness of the internal security team.

• Anti-Phishing Solutions: We use phishing techniques to prevent attempts of infecting clients computers or trick users to disclose sensitive information. Email Phishing ensures how many users fall for the phishing trick and click on a link or open an attachment. Our professionals emulate cyber criminals by sending phishing email within the client organisation to identify risk.

• Application Security Services: Our security innovation provides dynamic application security testing with assessment and appropriate consulting to make it error free and protects against any Cyber security threats. The application security process involves developing, adding, and testing different security features within app in order to prevent vulnerabilities against any security threats.

2. IT Infrastructure Management

Our IT Infrastructure Security consulting services recognize and understand these challenges and offer services that help organizations to carve their technological cyber security requirements. IT infrastructure security services provide pervasive visibility across a modern IT infrastructure, enabling better and faster detection, response and block any threats, using different technologies which are best suitable for respective organization.

Our Security pillar of technology consulting takes security from traditional box-centric approach to consultative security to include different technologies like threat analytics, Security information and event management (SIEM), User and entity behavior analytics (UEBA), Database activity monitoring (DAM), Privileged access management (PAM), Single sign on (SSO) solution for cloud applications, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Security Operations Center (SOC).

3. Hybrid IT Services & Solutions

We provide on-premise and cloud infrastructure to meet varied demands of business needs to achieve agility, compliance and efficiency. We have bucket of hybrid IT services & solutions to offer to our clients.

4. Managed Security Services (MSS)

We provide Managed Security services for businesses that align with their business need and Cyber security goals. We work as Outsource agents for Cybersecurity infrastructure and we monitor around the clock along with integrated security ecosystem. Our Security Operations Centre (SOC) is equipped to provide 24x7 management and monitoring services for your Cloud, Hybrid or On-premise based cybersecurity solutions. We use combination of different tools and technologies to deliver quality services.

Managed Services includes following solutions:

• Vulnerability Management: Continual vulnerability identification and patching services.

• SOC (Incident Response): Security Threat Monitoring and response to address any kind of cyber- attack.

• Endpoint Detection & Response (Managed EDR): Malware or any other, end point related issue monitoring in real-time basis and mitigation of the risk.

• Help Desk / Tech Support: Managed helpdesk to resolve IT related issue.

• IT Infrastructure Security: Security solution management of entire IT infrastructure.

• Cybersecurity Compliance Services: Regular compliance monitoring and reporting.

DISUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

(Amt. In Lakhs)

Particulars Standalone Consolidated 2023-24 2022-23 2023-24 2022-23 Revenue from Operation 3,871.94 3,237.84 4,037.09 3,512.54 Other Income 96.18 83.64 96.20 82.22 Total Revenue 3,968 3,321.48 4,133.29 3,591.43 Other Operative and Administrative Expenses 3568.61 2785.55 4,098.54 3,049.93 Depreciation & Amortization Expenses 34.75 16.30 34.75 16.30 Total Expenses 3,603.36 2,805.81 3,856.42 3,068.48 Profit Before Extraordinary Items 364.76 515.67 276.87 522.95 Extraordinary Items - - - - Profit Before Tax 364.76 515.67 276.87 522.95 Tax Expenses (a) Current Tax 96.00 146.47 96.00 148.94 (b) Deferred Tax (4.17) (3.10) (4.17) (3.10) Profit /(Loss) for the Year 268.20 372.30 180.31 377.11 Basic and diluted earnings per equity share 5.36 7.45 3.61 7.54

In terms of performance, FY 2023-24 has been a reasonable year. The company is focused on the task on hand in terms of better reliability of operations and more focused market efforts. During the FY 2023-24, the Company has generated Standalone revenue from operations of Rs. 3,871.94 Lakhs and Consolidated of Rs. 4,037.09. During FY 2023-24, the Company has earned profit of Rs. 364.76 Lakhs in Standalone and Rs. 276.87.

KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

PARTCULARS FINANCIAL YEAR 31st March, 2023 FINANCIAL YEAR 31st March, 2022 Variance (%) Current Ratio 1.53 Times 1.44 Times 6.25% Remark: Increase in Current Ratio by 0.09 Times Debt-Equity Ratio 0.02 Times 0.21 Times (90.73) % Remark: Decreased due to Repayment of borrowings and increase in capital due to issue of bonus shares Debt Service Coverage Ratio 1.69 Times 5.52 Times (69.32) % Remark: Decreased due to Repayment of borrowings and increase in capital due to issue of bonus shares Return on Equity Ratio 0.25% 0.49% (48.98) % Remark: Decreased due to decrease in Net Profit compare to previous year Inventory turnover ratio NA NA NA Remark: Not Applicable to the Company Trade Receivables turnover ratio 3.97 Times 3.63 Times 9.47% Remark: Increase in Trade Receivables by 0.34 Times Trade Payable turnover ratio 3.51 Times 3.38 Times 3.85% Remark: Increase in Trade Receivables by 0.34 Times 0.13 Net capital turnover ratio 7.87 Times 5.64 Times 39.47% Remark: Increase in Ratio due to increase in Turnover compared to previous year Net profit ratio 0.07% 0.11% (39.76) % Remark: Decreased due to decrease in Net Profit compare to previous year Return on Capital employed 0.27% 0.42% (35.85) % Remark: Decreased due to decrease in Net Profit compare to previous year Return on investment 42.94% 1.86% 2212.82% Remark: Increased due to accounting of Interest income of prior period in current financial year

OPPORTUNITIES

Information technology, artificial intelligence and use of IT services in increasing globally at very fast speed & therefore, IT security and cyber security is likely to have multifold growth which will offer good opportunity for optimum utilization of our capabilities & optimize the profit.

Business in India is growing, and we are also increasing our business in USA & UAE to cover gulf region. Our present set up is expected to give fast growth of business in USA & gulf region.

THREATS

• Increase in competition may adversely affect the pricing of our services.

(Mitigation: We are empaneled /approved by major user of our services in organized sector and we are confident that we will continue to render good services at mutually acceptable pricing.)

• IT industry is having high staff turnover of skilled professional. In future we may face problem of trained people leaving the organization and we have to replace the same.

(Mitigation: We have good retention policy by offering training, career & incentives. Our HR management is confident of retaining the required skilled manpower.)

RISK & CONCERNS

1. Management of Employees and Employee Costs

Our ability to execute and expand existing projects and obtain new customers depends largely on our ability to hire, train and retain highly-skilled IT professionals, particularly project managers, IT engineers and other senior technical personnel. Given our recent growth and strong demand for IT professionals from our competitors, we cannot assure you that we will be able to hire or retain the number of technical personnel necessary to satisfy our current and future customer needs. We also may not be able to hire and retain enough skilled and experienced IT professionals to replace those who leave. If we have to replace personnel who have left our employment, we will incur increased costs not only in hiring replacements but also in training such replacements until their productivity is enhanced.

As on March, 2023 our Company has 284 employees on payroll, being an Information Technology company, a huge percentage of our revenue is diverted towards the employee benefit expenses. We believe that our employees are key to our success in business operations. If we experience a slowdown or stoppage of work for any client for which we have dedicated employees, we may not be able to efficiently reallocate these employees to other clients and projects to keep their utilization and productivity levels high.

Our Companys ability to execute projects and to obtain new clients depends largely on their ability to attract, train, motivate and retain highly skilled professionals, particularly project managers and other mid- level professionals. The attrition rates in the industry in which we operate have been high due to a highly competitive skilled labour market in India. We invest in training professionals that we hire to perform the services we provide.

The performance of our Company will be benefited on the continued service of these persons or replacement of equally competent persons from the domestic or global markets. We may have difficulty in redeploying and retraining our professionals to keep pace with continuing changes in technology, evolving standards and changing customer.

2. Foreign currency fluctuations

Our Company is involved in business transactions with international clients located globally and has to conduct the transactions in accordance with the rules and regulations prescribed under FEMA. Our international operations make us susceptible to the risk of currency fluctuations, which may directly affect our operating results. In case we are unable to adhere to the timelines prescribed under the applicable laws or are unable to mitigate the risk of currency fluctuation, it may adversely affect our business, results of operations, financial conditions and cash flows.

Since most of our revenue is in foreign currency, we carry foreign exchange risks on transactions and translations. Although our foreign currency expenses partly provide a natural hedge, we are exposed to foreign exchange rate risk in respect of revenue, or expenses entered into a currency where corresponding expenses or revenue are denominated in different currencies.

Major currencies in which we have exposures are US Dollars, Euro, British Pound and Emirati Dirham. We have put in place an active foreign exchange hedging policy to mitigate the risks arising out of foreign exchange fluctuations. In addition, the overall competitiveness of the Indian IT industry in the global market is also significantly dependent on favourable exchange rates.

3. Security breaches in Software, data and network infrastructure and fraud

Being a cyber-security company, we have to maintain a huge amount of private and personal data and network infrastructure. We collect and store customer data as we conduct our business on mobile handsets. We rely on third party tools for the security and authentication necessary to effect secure transmission of confidential customer information, such as customer names and passwords, and there can be no assurance that such security controls over customer data will be able to prevent, counter or respond to any security breach or the improper disclosure of confidential information in a timely manner, or at all. We have no control over the security measures put in place by such third- party channels to prevent such breaches and attacks or their actions in this respect.

Breaches of cyber-security measures could result in misappropriation of information or data, deletion or modification of user information, or a denial-of-service or other interruption to our business operations. There could also be instances of misappropriation of user data by our employees or third- party service providers. We may be required to invest significant time and resources including financial resources to prevent such security breaches or to mitigate problems caused by such breaches. Further, our business may be harmed by concerns over playing games on mobile phones. Malware could subscribe to the paid services without the consumers consent resulting in fraudulent charges to consumers.

A breach of our security, compromise of data or resilience affecting its operations, or those of our customers, could lead to an extended interruption to its services as well as loss of subscriber information and other confidential data. The impact of such a failure could include immediate financial losses due to fraud and theft, termination of contracts, immediate loss of revenue and reputation.

HUMAN RESOURCES/ INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

The Company considers its employees as the most important asset and integral to its competitive position. It has a well designed HR policy that promotes a conducive work environment, inclusive growth, equal opportunities, and competitiveness and aligns employees goals with the organisations growth vision. Its human resource division plays a crucial role in nurturing a strong and talented

workforce. It provides opportunities for professional and personal development and implements comprehensive employee engagement and development programmes to enhance the productivity and skills of its employees. The Companys employee strength stood at 284 as on March 31, 2024. Further, industry relations remained peaceful and harmonious during the year.

INTERNAL CONTROL AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company maintains an efficient internal control system commensurate with the size, nature and complexity of its business. The internal control system is responsible for addressing the evolving risks in the business, reliability of financial information, timely reporting of operational and financial transactions, safeguarding of assets and stringent adherence to the applicable laws and regulations. The internal auditors of the Company are responsible for regular monitoring and review of these controls. The Audit Committee periodically reviews the audit reports and ensures correction of any variance, as may be required. Key observations are communicated to the management who undertakes prompt corrective actions.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This document contains statements about expected future events and financials of the SIL, which are forward-looking. By their nature, forward-looking statements require the Company to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is significant risk that the assumptions, predictions and other forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of factors could cause assumptions, actual future results and events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, this document is subject to the disclaimer and qualified in its entirety by the assumptions, qualifications and risk factors referred to in the Management Discussion and Analysis Section of this Annual Report.