Sattrix Information Security Ltd Company Summary

138
(-3.23%)
Jan 14, 2025|12:19:00 PM

Sattrix Information Security Ltd Summary

Sattrix Information Security Ltd was incorporated as Sattrix Information Security Private Limited on September 16, 2013 with the Registrar of Companies, at Ahmedabad, Gujarat. As a result, the name of the Company was changed to Sattrix Information Security Ltd. and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation upon change of name was issued on November 7, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, at Gujarat.The Company is in the business to develop customer-centric cybersecurity solutions to protect customers from cyber-attacks. It offers Managed Security Services, Assessments & Advisory, and Professional Services made according to customers needs. Sattrix deliver end-to-end cybersecurity services to enterprises in India, Middle East (UAE) and USA region.The Company help organizations to protect their data from unauthorized access against and protect against security threats. Their datasecurity solutions eliminate data privacy risks to make business processes secure and run smoothly. They design and build data security solutions on cloud and on-premise based on the client requirement. Apart from this, they use best available technologies to develop cyber security solution, the aim is to develop agile cyber security solution which helps in constant upgrade and solutions adopt to thechanging requirement of the client.The Company is proposing the Initial Public Offer of 18,00,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.

