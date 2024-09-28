Please find the Notice of the 11th AGM of the members of the Company to be held on Friday, 27th of September, 2024 at 3:00 P.M. (IST). Submitting Voting Results under Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024) With reference to Your email dated 04th October, 2024 in respect to delayed submission of proceeding of AGM held on 27th September, 2024, we are attaching herewith Clarification for submission of proceedings of the Annual General Meeting. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.10.2024)