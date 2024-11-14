|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|Sattrix Information Security Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Half Year Ended on 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting Held on 14/11/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Sep 2024
|31 Aug 2024
|Sattrix Information Security Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Sattrix Information Security Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year Ended 31st March 2024 Board Meeting held today for consideration and taken on record the following; 1. Audited standalone and consolidated financial results for year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.09.2024)
