SectorFinance
Open₹15.27
Prev. Close₹16.07
Turnover(Lac.)₹33.51
Day's High₹16
Day's Low₹15.27
52 Week's High₹20.75
52 Week's Low₹14.56
Book Value₹14
Face Value₹8
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)42.76
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,319.65
|34.62
|4,53,083.64
|3,401.54
|0.49
|13,386.23
|1,158.54
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,875.4
|213.84
|2,99,438.01
|633.04
|0.05
|909.11
|41.14
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
343.75
|0
|2,18,394.14
|71.76
|0
|133.89
|38.46
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
151.45
|30.72
|1,97,922.52
|1,576.83
|0.99
|6,765.63
|38.85
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
471.85
|10.33
|1,55,715.3
|3,717.88
|2.86
|11,910.1
|240
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Summary
The Savani Financials Ltd Partly Paidup shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹15.27 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Savani Financials Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹42.76 Cr. as of 10 Sep ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Savani Financials Ltd Partly Paidup is 0 and 1.09 as of 10 Sep ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Savani Financials Ltd Partly Paidup stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Savani Financials Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹14.56 and ₹20.75 as of 10 Sep ‘24
Savani Financials Ltd Partly Paidup's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -15.54% and 1 Month at -4.56%.
