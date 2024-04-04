1:7 Right Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that SAVANI FINANCIALS LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE SAVANI FINANCIALS LTD.. (511577) RECORD DATE 04.04.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 07 (Seven) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs.7.50 per Share on Rights Basis for every 01 (One) Equity Share held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 04/04/2024 DR-605/2024-2025 *Note : As per Terms of Payment - Issue Price of Rs.17.50 is to be paid as Rs.14/- per share on Application and Rs.3.50 per share on One or more subsequent Calls. Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 01.04.2024)