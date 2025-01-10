To

The Members of SBFC Finance Limited (Erstwhile SBFC Finance Private Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of SBFC Finance Limited (Erstwhile SBFC Finance Private Limited) ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at

31 March 2024, the statement of profit and loss including other comprehensive income, the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows for the year then ended and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended 31 March 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter 1. Impairment of Loans based on expected credit loss model (ECL): Principal audit procedure performed: As at 31 March 2024, the carrying value of loan assets carried at amortised cost, aggregated Rs. 58,364.91 million (net of allowance for expected credit loss Rs. 1,104.15 million) constituting approximately 82.64% of the Companys total assets has been recorded as at reporting date in accordance with Ind AS 109 – Financial Instruments (‘Ind AS 109). • We examined Board Policy approving methodologies for computation of ECL that address policies, procedures and controls for assessing and measuring credit risk on all lending exposures, commensurate with the size, complexity and risk profile specific to the Company. The parameters and assumptions used and their rationale and basis are clearly documented. Significant management judgement is used in classifying these loan assets, applying appropriate measurement principles, use of different modelling techniques and assumptions which could have a material impact on reported profits. ECL on such loan assets carried at amortised cost is a critical estimate involving greater level of management judgement. As part of our risk assessment, we determined that the ECL on such loan assets has a high degree of estimation uncertainty, with a potential range of reasonable outcomes for the standalone financial statements. • We evaluated the design and operating effectiveness of controls across the processes relevant to ECL, including the judgements and estimates. The elements of estimating ECL which involved increased level of audit focus in measuring ECL especially while calculating the PD and LGD and which also includes management overlays involves the following critical factors which are applied to such modelling techniques: • These controls, among others, included controls over the allocation of assets into stages including managements monitoring of stage effectiveness, model monitoring including the need for post model adjustments, model validation, credit monitoring, multiple economic scenarios, individual provisions and recording of journal entries and disclosures. • Segmentation of portfolios into homogenous risk pools • We tested the completeness of loans and advances included in the Expected Credit Loss calculations as of 31 March 2024 by reconciling it with the balances as per loan balance register. • Qualitative and quantitative factors used in staging the loan assets carried at amortised cost using criteria in accordance with Ind AS 109, • We tested assets in stage 1, 2 and 3 on sample basis to verify that they were allocated to the appropriate stage. • Basis used for estimating of probability of defaults (PD) at product level with past trends, For samples of exposure, we tested the appropriateness of determining EAD, PD and LGD and performed test of details over calculation of impairment allowance for assessing completeness and accuracy of data. • Basis used for estimating loss given defaults (LGD) based on the value of collaterals at product level with past trends, • For exposure determined to be individually impaired, we tested samples of loans and advances and examined managements estimate of future cash flows, assessed their reasonableness and checked the resultant provision calculations. • Estimation of exposure at defaults (EAD), • We read the Companys policies for identification, classification and assessing compliance for Stage 3 / NPAs customers in line with the norms. We performed substantial audit procedure relating to identification and classification of Stage 3 / NPAs by the Company. • Consideration of probability weighted scenarios and forward-looking factors, micro and macro-economic scenarios in estimating the expected credit losses. • We have checked on sample basis that the stage classification for the borrowers has been given in accordance with the Resolution Framework issued by Reserve Bank of India (the ‘RBI) and the Board approved policy for ECL provisioning and stage classification with respect to such accounts. • Criteria for a significant increase in credit risk • Assessed the criteria for staging of loans based on their past due status as per the requirements of Ind AS 109. Tested a sample of performing loans to assess whether any significant increase in credit risk or loss indicators were present requiring them to be classified under higher stages. • Use of judgement for identification and classification of loans as Stage 3 / NPAs applying quantitative as well as qualitative factors. The risk of identification of such assets as Stage 3 / NPAs is affected by factors like stress and liquidity concerns of such assets. • We assessed the adequacy and appropriateness of disclosures in compliance with the Ind AS 107 in relation to ECL especially in relation to judgements used in estimation of ECL provision. Further, the management has adopted a methodology which in addition to the model adopted as above is further analyzed on case-to-case basis and wherever impairment impact needs to be changed the same is considered in the financial statements. • We have Involved internal experts for testing of the ECL model and computation, including factors that affect the PD, LGD and EAD considering various forward looking, micro and macro-economic factors. The disclosures made in standalone financial statements for ECL especially in relation to judgements and estimates made by the Management in determination of the ECL. Refer note 48.1.1 to the standalone financial statements.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report and Shareholders Information/ Management Analysis and Discussion but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Reports are expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Other Information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance as required under SA 720 (Revised) ‘The Auditors responsibilities Relating to Other Information.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act, with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system with reference to the standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant de_ciencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current financial year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph i (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014;

c) The Balance sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity, and Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f) The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph i (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B"; Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial control over financial reporting.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197 (16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors, including sitting fees paid to directors, during the year is in excess of the limits prescribed under Section 197 of the Act, in respect of which approvals from the shareholders have been obtained as prescribed,

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March 2024 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements (Refer Note 47 to the standalone financial statements);

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) (a) The management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has also represented to us, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend to or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Basedonsuchauditproceduresthatwereconsidered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year and has not proposed a final dividend for the year.

(vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year except in respect of software which is used for maintenance of accounting and financial records (Oracle) wherein the features of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at the data base level to log any direct data changes and at application layer for the period from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023. Further, for the audit periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024

ANNEXURE ‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date)

I. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a) (A) The Company is in the process of updating / compiling proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of its Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right of use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of its Intangible assets.

b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment in phased manner so as to cover all the asset over the period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, certain Property, Plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no major discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) The Company does not have any immovable properties. Accordingly, the provision of the clause 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use Assets) and intangible assets during the year.

e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and Rules made thereunder.

II. a) The Company is in the business of providing loans and does not have any physical inventories. Accordingly, the provision of the clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the quarterly returns or statements for the quarters ended June 2023, September 2023 and December 2023 and March 2024 filed by the Company during the year with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with unaudited books of account except for the instances mentioned in note no 51.3 to the standalone financial statements:

III. During the year, the Company has made investments in and granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties. The Company has not provided any guarantee or security to any entity during the year. With respect to such investments and loans and advances:

a) The Companys principal business is to give loans. Accordingly, the provision of the clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of all the loans and advances in the nature of loans, during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

c) The Company, being a Non-Banking Financial Company (‘NBFC), registered under provisions of RBI Act, 1934 and rules made thereunder, in pursuance of its compliance with provisions of the said Act/Rules, particularly, the Income Recognition, Asset Classification and Provisioning Norms, monitors repayments of principal and payment of interest by its borrowers as stipulated. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and in cases where repayment of principal and payment of interest is not received as stipulated, the cognizance thereof is taken by the Company in course of its periodic regulatory reporting. Refer note 55 to the standalone financial statements for summarised details of such loans/advances which are not repaid by borrowers as per stipulations. Having regard to the nature of the Companys business and the volume of information involved, it is not practicable to provide an itemised list of loan assets where repayment of principal and interest have not been regular. According to the information and explanations made available to us, reasonable steps are taken by the Company for recovery thereof; d) The Company, being a NBFC, registered under provisions of RBI Act, 1934 and rules made thereunder, in pursuance of its compliance with provisions of the said Act/Rules, particularly, the Income Recognition, Asset Classification and Provisioning Norms, monitors and report total amount overdue including principal and/or payment of interest by its customers for more than 90 days. In cases where repayment of principal and payment of interest is not received as stipulated, the cognizance thereof is taken by the Company in course of its periodic regulatory reporting. Refer note 55 to the standalone financial statements for summarised details of such loans/advances which are not repaid by borrowers as per stipulations. According to the information and explanation made available to us, reasonable steps are taken by the Company for recovery thereof.

e) The Companys principal business is to give loans. Accordingly, the provision of the clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

f) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Accordingly, the provision of the clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable to the Company.

IV. In opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given loan to any director in accordance with the provisions of Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Company has not given any loans or guarantees and being a Non-banking financial company, its investments are exempted under Section 186(11) (b), hence the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act, as applicable.

V. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year and no order in this respect has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or the Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunals in regard to the Company. Accordingly, the provision of the clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

VI. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, in respect of the services rendered by the Company. Accordingly, the provision of the clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

VII. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, cess and any other statutory dues as applicable to the appropriate authorities except, in one instance there was delay in deduction and payment of TDS on interest on debt securities.

There are no arrears of outstanding statutory dues as at the last day of the financial year for the period of more than six month from the date they became payable. No undisputed amounts payable in respect of aforesaid statutory dues were outstanding as on the last day of the financial year for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) There are no dues referred in sub clause (a) which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute as on 31 March 2024.

VIII. According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

IX. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of borrowings:

a) The Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c) Term loans availed by the Company were, applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which the loans were obtained, other than temporary deployment of the funds in debt mutual funds, balances in banks and short-term fixed deposits pending application in respect of term loans raised towards the end of the year.

d) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been prima facie used for long-term purposes during the year by the Company.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary.

X. a) During the year, monies raised by the Company by way of initial public offer (All equity) were applied for the purpose for which they were raised, though unutilised amount of Rs. 70.53 million is held back by Book Running Lead Managers towards amount to be paid by Promoter Company and will be released to the Company once the said payment is made.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has utilized funds raised by way of private placement for the purposes for which they were raised. The Company has complied with the requirements of section 42 and 62 of the Companies Act 2013 in this regard.

XI. a) During the course of our examination of the books of account and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company by the officers and employees of the Company has been noticed or reported during the year except as reported in note no. 53.14.7 of the standalone financial statement of the Company.

b) No report under section 143(12) of the Act has been filed with the Central Government for the period covered by our audit.

c) We have taken into consideration, the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

XII. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provision of the clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

XIII. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 188 and 177 of the Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements, etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

XIV. a) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b) We have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and covering the period upto 31 March 2024.

XV. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them during the year. Accordingly, the provision of the clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company and hence provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

XVI. a) The Company is required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) and the Company has obtained the required registration.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtaining a valid CoR from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (‘CIC) as defined under the Regulations by the Reserve Bank of India.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly, the provision of the clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

XVII. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

XVIII. There has been no resignation of the auditor during the year and hence, there is no requirement to report under this clause.

XIX. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

XX. a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Act, in compliance with second proviso to sub section (5) of section 135 of the Act. However, Subsidy received from Government, out of the CSR activities required to be ploughed back into the same project or to be transferred to the Unspent CSR Account and to be spent in pursuance of CSR policy or such surplus amount to a Fund specified in Schedule

VII, within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year. The time period for such transfer, i.e., six months of the expiry of the financial year as permitted under the second proviso to subsection (5) of Section 135 of the Act has not elapsed until the date of our report.

b) As per the information and explanations given to us, there are no ongoing projects, where the Company has any unspent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) amount as at the end of the year to be transferred to a Special account within a period of 30 days from the end of the year as per the provision of section 135(6) of the Act. Accordingly, the provision of the clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year to the Company.

ANNEXURE ‘B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(g) under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of SBFC Finance Limited (Erstwhile SBFC Finance Private Limited) (hereinafter referred to as "the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to further periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note.