Summary

SBFC Finance Limited was originally incorporated on January 25, 2008 as a Private Limited Company with the name, MAPE Finserve Private Limited, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. The Board approved the change in the name of Company from MAPE Finserve Private Limited to Small Business Fincredit India Private Limited dated July 3, 2017. Thereafter, the name was changed from Small Business Fincredit India Private Limited to SBFC Finance Private Limited dated October 24, 2019. Subsequently, the status of the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed from SBFC Finance Private Limited to SBFC Finance Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 30, 2022 issued by the RoC.The Company is in the business of giving loans to Micro Enterprise secured by residential or commercial property. It gives Loan against Gold, which offers superior yields with almost liquid security assets. It also gives unsecured personal loans and unsecured business loans.Loan servicing is the process by which a lender collects interest, principal, and escrow payments from a borrower. Their loans are designed for the diverse needs of entrepreneurs and MSMEs in India. In addition to providing loans direct to customers, SBFC offers specialist change (LMS) to third party financial institutions. SBFCs LMS clients benefit from their experienced customer care team managing statements of accounts (SOA), repayment schedules, interest certificates

