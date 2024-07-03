SectorFinance
Open₹89.75
Prev. Close₹89.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,688.65
Day's High₹91.71
Day's Low₹86.32
52 Week's High₹105.81
52 Week's Low₹72.4
Book Value₹27.26
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9,390.68
P/E32.41
EPS2.77
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1,071.89
889.57
806.8
796.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,706.37
837.76
480.37
408.43
Net Worth
2,778.26
1,727.33
1,287.17
1,205.1
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
991.06
710.21
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
991.06
710.21
Other Operating Income
27.58
22.6
Other Income
1.28
7.55
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
NEERAJ SWAROOP
Managing Director & CEO
Aseem Dhru
Nominee
John Mescall
Nominee
Jonathan Tadeusz Tatur
Independent Director
Rajesh M Agrawal
Independent Director
SUREKHA MARANDI
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jay Mistry
Independent Director
RAVI VENKATRAMAN
Independent Director
Koni Uttam Nayak
Reports by SBFC Finance Ltd
Summary
SBFC Finance Limited was originally incorporated on January 25, 2008 as a Private Limited Company with the name, MAPE Finserve Private Limited, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. The Board approved the change in the name of Company from MAPE Finserve Private Limited to Small Business Fincredit India Private Limited dated July 3, 2017. Thereafter, the name was changed from Small Business Fincredit India Private Limited to SBFC Finance Private Limited dated October 24, 2019. Subsequently, the status of the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed from SBFC Finance Private Limited to SBFC Finance Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 30, 2022 issued by the RoC.The Company is in the business of giving loans to Micro Enterprise secured by residential or commercial property. It gives Loan against Gold, which offers superior yields with almost liquid security assets. It also gives unsecured personal loans and unsecured business loans.Loan servicing is the process by which a lender collects interest, principal, and escrow payments from a borrower. Their loans are designed for the diverse needs of entrepreneurs and MSMEs in India. In addition to providing loans direct to customers, SBFC offers specialist change (LMS) to third party financial institutions. SBFCs LMS clients benefit from their experienced customer care team managing statements of accounts (SOA), repayment schedules, interest certificates
Read More
The SBFC Finance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹86.73 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SBFC Finance Ltd is ₹9390.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of SBFC Finance Ltd is 32.41 and 3.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SBFC Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SBFC Finance Ltd is ₹72.4 and ₹105.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25
SBFC Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -1.75%, 6 Month at 7.32%, 3 Month at 0.09% and 1 Month at 2.09%.
