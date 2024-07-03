iifl-logo-icon 1
SBFC Finance Ltd Share Price

86.73
(-3.36%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:29:55 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open89.75
  • Day's High91.71
  • 52 Wk High105.81
  • Prev. Close89.75
  • Day's Low86.32
  • 52 Wk Low 72.4
  • Turnover (lac)1,688.65
  • P/E32.41
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value27.26
  • EPS2.77
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9,390.68
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

SBFC Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

89.75

Prev. Close

89.75

Turnover(Lac.)

1,688.65

Day's High

91.71

Day's Low

86.32

52 Week's High

105.81

52 Week's Low

72.4

Book Value

27.26

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9,390.68

P/E

32.41

EPS

2.77

Divi. Yield

0

SBFC Finance Ltd Corporate Action

27 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Apr, 2024

25 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

SBFC Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

SBFC Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:50 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.05%

Foreign: 55.05%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 20.82%

Institutions: 20.82%

Non-Institutions: 24.01%

Custodian: 0.11%

Share Price

SBFC Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1,071.89

889.57

806.8

796.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,706.37

837.76

480.37

408.43

Net Worth

2,778.26

1,727.33

1,287.17

1,205.1

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

991.06

710.21

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

991.06

710.21

Other Operating Income

27.58

22.6

Other Income

1.28

7.55

View Annually Results

SBFC Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT SBFC Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

NEERAJ SWAROOP

Managing Director & CEO

Aseem Dhru

Nominee

John Mescall

Nominee

Jonathan Tadeusz Tatur

Independent Director

Rajesh M Agrawal

Independent Director

SUREKHA MARANDI

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jay Mistry

Independent Director

RAVI VENKATRAMAN

Independent Director

Koni Uttam Nayak

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SBFC Finance Ltd

Summary

SBFC Finance Limited was originally incorporated on January 25, 2008 as a Private Limited Company with the name, MAPE Finserve Private Limited, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. The Board approved the change in the name of Company from MAPE Finserve Private Limited to Small Business Fincredit India Private Limited dated July 3, 2017. Thereafter, the name was changed from Small Business Fincredit India Private Limited to SBFC Finance Private Limited dated October 24, 2019. Subsequently, the status of the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed from SBFC Finance Private Limited to SBFC Finance Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 30, 2022 issued by the RoC.The Company is in the business of giving loans to Micro Enterprise secured by residential or commercial property. It gives Loan against Gold, which offers superior yields with almost liquid security assets. It also gives unsecured personal loans and unsecured business loans.Loan servicing is the process by which a lender collects interest, principal, and escrow payments from a borrower. Their loans are designed for the diverse needs of entrepreneurs and MSMEs in India. In addition to providing loans direct to customers, SBFC offers specialist change (LMS) to third party financial institutions. SBFCs LMS clients benefit from their experienced customer care team managing statements of accounts (SOA), repayment schedules, interest certificates
Company FAQs

What is the SBFC Finance Ltd share price today?

The SBFC Finance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹86.73 today.

What is the Market Cap of SBFC Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SBFC Finance Ltd is ₹9390.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of SBFC Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SBFC Finance Ltd is 32.41 and 3.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SBFC Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SBFC Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SBFC Finance Ltd is ₹72.4 and ₹105.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of SBFC Finance Ltd?

SBFC Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -1.75%, 6 Month at 7.32%, 3 Month at 0.09% and 1 Month at 2.09%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SBFC Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SBFC Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.05 %
Institutions - 20.82 %
Public - 24.01 %

