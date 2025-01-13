SBFC Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1,071.89
889.57
806.8
796.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,706.37
837.76
480.37
408.43
Net Worth
2,778.26
1,727.33
1,287.17
1,205.1
Minority Interest
Debt
3,996.02
3,739.06
2,939.91
2,768.17
Deferred Tax Liability Net
51.54
40.59
42.42
41.85
Total Liabilities
6,825.82
5,506.98
4,269.5
4,015.12
Fixed Assets
301.4
297.15
299.39
301.45
Intangible Assets
Investments
427.16
606.64
848.11
1,484.25
Deferred Tax Asset Net
40.54
27.98
22.97
18.37
Networking Capital
-244.51
-239.01
-216.62
-198.97
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
14.58
10.83
8.27
3.89
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
18.6
17.67
43.62
31.57
Sundry Creditors
-11.75
-9.22
-8.07
-5.27
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-265.94
-258.29
-260.44
-229.16
Cash
465.8
400.76
335.29
341.38
Total Assets
990.39
1,093.52
1,289.14
1,946.48
