Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
55.05%
55.18%
55.2%
58.25%
58.52%
Indian
0%
0%
5.45%
5.47%
5.5%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
20.82%
20.96%
16.38%
14.16%
15.14%
Non-Institutions
24.01%
23.69%
22.77%
21.88%
20.34%
Total Non-Promoter
44.83%
44.65%
39.16%
36.04%
35.48%
Custodian
0.11%
0.15%
0.17%
0.21%
0.48%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.