iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

SBFC Finance Ltd Board Meeting

84.94
(-0.33%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:06 PM

SBFC Finance CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting26 Oct 202425 Sep 2024
SBFC Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) and Regulation 50(1)(c) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 please be informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday 26th October 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ending 30th September 2024. Further in terms of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons and their Immediate Relatives the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed for designated persons and their immediate relatives from 1st October 2024 till 48 hours after the date of declaration of the unaudited financial results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ending 30th September 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.10.2024)
Board Meeting27 Jul 20242 Jul 2024
SBFC Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) and Regulation 50(1)(c) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 please be informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday 27th July 2024 inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Further in terms of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons and their Immediate Relatives the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed for designated persons and their immediate relatives from 29th June 2024 till 48 hours after the date of declaration of the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. You are requested to take the above on record. Please find attached unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 Change in Key Managerial Personnel (Company Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer) of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.07.2024)
Board Meeting18 Jul 202418 Jul 2024
We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company had approved allotment of 20,000 secured rated listed redeemable NCDs of face value of Rs. 100,000/- each at an issue price of Rs. 1,00,000/- each aggregating to Rs. 200 crore on private placement basis on 18th July, 2024.
Board Meeting27 Apr 202419 Mar 2024
SBFC Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) and Regulation 50(1)(c) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 please be informed that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday 27th April 2024 inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024. Further in terms of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons and their Immediate Relatives the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed for designated persons from 30th March 2024 up to 48 hours after the date of declaration of the audited financial results of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024. Kindly take the same on your records. SBFC FINANCE LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 27 Apr 2024 to consider Fund raising. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/04/2024) Please find attached the results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. Further please note that the highest credit rating of the Company is AA- Attached is the outcome of the Board Meeting held on 27th April, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/04/2024)
Board Meeting26 Mar 202427 Mar 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 26 March 2024
Board Meeting27 Feb 202427 Feb 2024
Please find attached the intimation of allotment of Non Convertible Debentures pursuant to regulation 30 & regulation 51 of SEBI (listing obligations and disclosure requirements), regulations 2015.
Board Meeting25 Jan 202411 Jan 2024
SBFC Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) and Regulation 50(1)(c) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 please be informed that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 25th January 2024 inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Further pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall continue to remain closed till expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of the aforesaid unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Kindly take the same on your records. Please find attached the financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.01.2024)

SBFC Finance: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR SBFC Finance Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.