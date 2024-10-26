Board Meeting 26 Oct 2024 25 Sep 2024

SBFC Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) and Regulation 50(1)(c) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 please be informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday 26th October 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ending 30th September 2024. Further in terms of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons and their Immediate Relatives the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed for designated persons and their immediate relatives from 1st October 2024 till 48 hours after the date of declaration of the unaudited financial results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ending 30th September 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.10.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Jul 2024 2 Jul 2024

SBFC Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) and Regulation 50(1)(c) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 please be informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday 27th July 2024 inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Further in terms of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons and their Immediate Relatives the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed for designated persons and their immediate relatives from 29th June 2024 till 48 hours after the date of declaration of the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. You are requested to take the above on record. Please find attached unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 Change in Key Managerial Personnel (Company Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer) of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.07.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jul 2024 18 Jul 2024

We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company had approved allotment of 20,000 secured rated listed redeemable NCDs of face value of Rs. 100,000/- each at an issue price of Rs. 1,00,000/- each aggregating to Rs. 200 crore on private placement basis on 18th July, 2024.

Board Meeting 27 Apr 2024 19 Mar 2024

SBFC Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) and Regulation 50(1)(c) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 please be informed that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday 27th April 2024 inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024. Further in terms of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons and their Immediate Relatives the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed for designated persons from 30th March 2024 up to 48 hours after the date of declaration of the audited financial results of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024. Kindly take the same on your records. SBFC FINANCE LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 27 Apr 2024 to consider Fund raising. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/04/2024) Please find attached the results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. Further please note that the highest credit rating of the Company is AA- Attached is the outcome of the Board Meeting held on 27th April, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/04/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Mar 2024 27 Mar 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 26 March 2024

Board Meeting 27 Feb 2024 27 Feb 2024

Please find attached the intimation of allotment of Non Convertible Debentures pursuant to regulation 30 & regulation 51 of SEBI (listing obligations and disclosure requirements), regulations 2015.

Board Meeting 25 Jan 2024 11 Jan 2024