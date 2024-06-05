|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Jun 2024
|27 Apr 2024
|Attached is the outcome of the Board Meeting held on 27th April, 2024 Please find attached the notice of the Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on June 28, 2024 through video conferencing / other audio visual means. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.06.2024) Please find attached proceedings of AGM held through VC/OAVM on Friday, 28th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.06.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.