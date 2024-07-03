SBFC Finance Ltd Summary

SBFC Finance Limited was originally incorporated on January 25, 2008 as a Private Limited Company with the name, MAPE Finserve Private Limited, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. The Board approved the change in the name of Company from MAPE Finserve Private Limited to Small Business Fincredit India Private Limited dated July 3, 2017. Thereafter, the name was changed from Small Business Fincredit India Private Limited to SBFC Finance Private Limited dated October 24, 2019. Subsequently, the status of the Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed from SBFC Finance Private Limited to SBFC Finance Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 30, 2022 issued by the RoC.The Company is in the business of giving loans to Micro Enterprise secured by residential or commercial property. It gives Loan against Gold, which offers superior yields with almost liquid security assets. It also gives unsecured personal loans and unsecured business loans.Loan servicing is the process by which a lender collects interest, principal, and escrow payments from a borrower. Their loans are designed for the diverse needs of entrepreneurs and MSMEs in India. In addition to providing loans direct to customers, SBFC offers specialist change (LMS) to third party financial institutions. SBFCs LMS clients benefit from their experienced customer care team managing statements of accounts (SOA), repayment schedules, interest certificates and other vital administrative processes on their behalf. Apart from these, the Company handles the porting of repayment modes (NACH/ECS) and can transfer equated monthly instalments (EMIs) between accounts. For delinquent loans, it provide complete support to clients including phone calls, SMS outreach and field visits. Moreover, SBFCs loan Management Service initiates and executes all legal cases relating to delinquent and non-performing asset (NPA) accounts. The Company incorporated a Subsidiary in the name of SBFC Home Finance Private Limited effective on December 6, 2022. The Company came up with an Initial Public Offer of 179,889,950 equity shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs,. 1025 Crore comprising a fresh issue of 105,328,548 equity shares aggregating to Rs 600 Crore and 74,561,402 equity shares aggregating to Rs 425 crore through offer for sale in August, 2023.