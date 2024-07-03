Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorETF
Open₹889.62
Prev. Close₹889.62
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.04
Day's High₹889.62
Day's Low₹861.1
52 Week's High₹1,006.31
52 Week's Low₹575
Book Value₹325.99
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)29.27
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
|No Record Found
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by SBI-ETF Sensex Next 50
Summary
No Record Found
Read More
The SBI-ETF Sensex Next 50 shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹869.77 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SBI-ETF Sensex Next 50 is ₹29.27 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of SBI-ETF Sensex Next 50 is 0 and 2.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SBI-ETF Sensex Next 50 stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SBI-ETF Sensex Next 50 is ₹575 and ₹1006.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25
SBI-ETF Sensex Next 50's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.46%, 3 Years at 21.58%, 1 Year at 28.46%, 6 Month at 1.45%, 3 Month at -4.41% and 1 Month at -0.66%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.