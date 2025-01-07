iifl-logo-icon 1
SBL Infratech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.4

1.48

0.19

0.18

yoy growth (%)

-72.81

654.67

6.25

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.18

-0.53

-0.11

-0.13

As % of sales

46.48

36.17

57.15

71.57

Other costs

-0.18

-0.79

-0.07

-0.04

As % of sales (Other Cost)

45.86

53.72

40.05

26.69

Operating profit

0.03

0.15

0

0

OPM

7.64

10.1

2.79

1.72

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

0.02

0.14

0

0

Taxes

0

-0.03

0

0

Tax rate

-25.99

-25.97

-25.49

-24.13

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.01

0.1

0

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.01

0.1

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-84.24

2,705.26

72.72

NPM

4.15

7.17

1.92

1.18

