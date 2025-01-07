Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.4
1.48
0.19
0.18
yoy growth (%)
-72.81
654.67
6.25
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.18
-0.53
-0.11
-0.13
As % of sales
46.48
36.17
57.15
71.57
Other costs
-0.18
-0.79
-0.07
-0.04
As % of sales (Other Cost)
45.86
53.72
40.05
26.69
Operating profit
0.03
0.15
0
0
OPM
7.64
10.1
2.79
1.72
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0.02
0.14
0
0
Taxes
0
-0.03
0
0
Tax rate
-25.99
-25.97
-25.49
-24.13
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.01
0.1
0
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.01
0.1
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-84.24
2,705.26
72.72
NPM
4.15
7.17
1.92
1.18
