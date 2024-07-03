SectorConstruction
Open₹52
Prev. Close₹50.39
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.39
Day's High₹52
Day's Low₹49.8
52 Week's High₹53.44
52 Week's Low₹27.32
Book Value₹44.75
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.04
P/E33.65
EPS1.48
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.81
0.81
0.81
0.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.82
2.72
3.12
0.92
Net Worth
3.63
3.53
3.93
1.52
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.4
1.48
0.19
0.18
yoy growth (%)
-72.81
654.67
6.25
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.18
-0.53
-0.11
-0.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.02
0.14
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
-0.03
0
0
Working capital
1.54
0.09
0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-72.81
654.67
6.25
Op profit growth
-79.42
2,630.9
71.87
EBIT growth
-83.61
2,723.52
75.86
Net profit growth
-84.24
2,705.26
72.72
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.7
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
250
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.8
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.85
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
680.1
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson & M D
Ankit Sharma
Executive Director
Shifali Sharma
Executive Director
Anuj Sharma
Independent Director
Manish Seth
Independent Director
Raj Kumar Sharma
Independent Director
Sanjay Munjal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nitin Naresh
Additional Director
Vijay Nayak
SBL Infratech Limited was originally incorporated on August 10, 2015 as a Private Limited Company under the name of SBL Infratech Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana. The Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to SBL Infratech Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 28, 2020 issued by Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana. The Company Promoters are Mr. Ankit Sharma and Ms. Shifali Sharma. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of real estate brokerage, selling plots of land and in developing and selling affordable housing.The Company started the business of Real Estate Brokerage in August, 2015. In March 2016, it launched & executed Shubh Niwas Project in Neemrana, Rajasthan where it acquired rural land, got it converted to residential and sold after plotting. In August 2017, it launched Dayal Vihar Project in Neemrana, Rajasthan. In September 2021, the Company launched an IPO of 2,13,600 Equity Shares by raising funds from public aggregating to Rs 2.37 Crore.
The SBL Infratech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹49.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SBL Infratech Ltd is ₹4.04 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of SBL Infratech Ltd is 33.65 and 1.11 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SBL Infratech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SBL Infratech Ltd is ₹27.32 and ₹53.44 as of 03 Jan ‘25
SBL Infratech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -16.81%, 3 Years at -7.04%, 1 Year at 71.37%, 6 Month at 34.59%, 3 Month at 41.72% and 1 Month at 28.35%.
