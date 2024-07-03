iifl-logo-icon 1
SBL Infratech Ltd Share Price

49.8
(-1.17%)
Jan 3, 2025

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open52
  • Day's High52
  • 52 Wk High53.44
  • Prev. Close50.39
  • Day's Low49.8
  • 52 Wk Low 27.32
  • Turnover (lac)2.39
  • P/E33.65
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value44.75
  • EPS1.48
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4.04
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

SBL Infratech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

52

Prev. Close

50.39

Turnover(Lac.)

2.39

Day's High

52

Day's Low

49.8

52 Week's High

53.44

52 Week's Low

27.32

Book Value

44.75

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.04

P/E

33.65

EPS

1.48

Divi. Yield

0

SBL Infratech Ltd Corporate Action

21 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

21 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Nov, 2024

arrow

25 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

SBL Infratech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

SBL Infratech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:10 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 33.56%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 33.56%

Non-Promoter- 66.43%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 66.43%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

SBL Infratech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.81

0.81

0.81

0.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.82

2.72

3.12

0.92

Net Worth

3.63

3.53

3.93

1.52

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.4

1.48

0.19

0.18

yoy growth (%)

-72.81

654.67

6.25

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.18

-0.53

-0.11

-0.13

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.02

0.14

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

-0.03

0

0

Working capital

1.54

0.09

0.01

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-72.81

654.67

6.25

Op profit growth

-79.42

2,630.9

71.87

EBIT growth

-83.61

2,723.52

75.86

Net profit growth

-84.24

2,705.26

72.72

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

SBL Infratech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.7

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

250

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.8

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.85

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

680.1

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT SBL Infratech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson & M D

Ankit Sharma

Executive Director

Shifali Sharma

Executive Director

Anuj Sharma

Independent Director

Manish Seth

Independent Director

Raj Kumar Sharma

Independent Director

Sanjay Munjal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nitin Naresh

Additional Director

Vijay Nayak

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SBL Infratech Ltd

Summary

SBL Infratech Limited was originally incorporated on August 10, 2015 as a Private Limited Company under the name of SBL Infratech Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana. The Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to SBL Infratech Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 28, 2020 issued by Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana. The Company Promoters are Mr. Ankit Sharma and Ms. Shifali Sharma. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of real estate brokerage, selling plots of land and in developing and selling affordable housing.The Company started the business of Real Estate Brokerage in August, 2015. In March 2016, it launched & executed Shubh Niwas Project in Neemrana, Rajasthan where it acquired rural land, got it converted to residential and sold after plotting. In August 2017, it launched Dayal Vihar Project in Neemrana, Rajasthan. In September 2021, the Company launched an IPO of 2,13,600 Equity Shares by raising funds from public aggregating to Rs 2.37 Crore.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the SBL Infratech Ltd share price today?

The SBL Infratech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹49.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of SBL Infratech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SBL Infratech Ltd is ₹4.04 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of SBL Infratech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SBL Infratech Ltd is 33.65 and 1.11 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SBL Infratech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SBL Infratech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SBL Infratech Ltd is ₹27.32 and ₹53.44 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of SBL Infratech Ltd?

SBL Infratech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -16.81%, 3 Years at -7.04%, 1 Year at 71.37%, 6 Month at 34.59%, 3 Month at 41.72% and 1 Month at 28.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SBL Infratech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SBL Infratech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 33.57 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 66.43 %

QUICKLINKS FOR SBL Infratech Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Download The App Now

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

