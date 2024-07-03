SBL Infratech Ltd Summary

SBL Infratech Limited was originally incorporated on August 10, 2015 as a Private Limited Company under the name of SBL Infratech Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana. The Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to SBL Infratech Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 28, 2020 issued by Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana. The Company Promoters are Mr. Ankit Sharma and Ms. Shifali Sharma. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of real estate brokerage, selling plots of land and in developing and selling affordable housing.The Company started the business of Real Estate Brokerage in August, 2015. In March 2016, it launched & executed Shubh Niwas Project in Neemrana, Rajasthan where it acquired rural land, got it converted to residential and sold after plotting. In August 2017, it launched Dayal Vihar Project in Neemrana, Rajasthan. In September 2021, the Company launched an IPO of 2,13,600 Equity Shares by raising funds from public aggregating to Rs 2.37 Crore.