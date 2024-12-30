Board Meeting 30 Dec 2024 25 Dec 2024

SBL Infratech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Proposal to issue equity shares on right issue basis to existing Shareholders of the Company. A) Increase in the Authorized Share Capital of the Company B) Fund raising of an amount by way of Rights Issue to the eligible equity shareholders C) Shifting of the registered office of the Company from NCT Delhi to State of Gujarat and consequential alteration of Memorandum of Association of the Company in this regard. D) To conduct an Extra Ordinary General Meeting on 24th January 2025 at 12:30 P.M. through Video Conferencing /Other Audio-Visual Means (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.12.2024)

Board Meeting 16 Dec 2024 16 Dec 2024

Appointment of Mr. Vijay Nayak as Additional Director of the Company in the category of Independent Director of the Company with effect from 16th December 2024

Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Half Yearly Results Financial Results for half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/11/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

SBL Infratech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of SBL Infratech Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday 30th May 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Shop No 160 1st Floor Vardhmaan Fourtune Mall GTK Ind Area Landmark Hans Cinema Hall Jahangir Puri A Block North West Delhi Delhi India-110033 to consider and approve the following matters(s): 1. To consider approve and take on record the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company along with Audit Report for the half and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Consider and discuss any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of SBL Infratech Limited at their meeting held on Thursday, May 30, 2024, at the registered office of the Company situated at Shop No 160 1st Floor Vardhmaan Fourtune Mall, GTK Ind Area Landmark Hans Cinema Hall, Jahangir Puri A Block, North West Delhi, Delhi-110033 India have Considered and approved Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company along with Audit Report for the half and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.07.2024) Standalone Audited financial Results along with Audit Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.07.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Apr 2024 25 Apr 2024

As per Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that Board of Directors of the SBL Infratech Limited at their Board Meeting held on Thursday, 25th April, 2024 at the Registered Office at Shop No 160 1st Floor Vardhmaan Fourtune Mall, GTK Ind Area Landmark Hans Cinema Hall, Jahangir Puri A Block, North West Delhi, Delhi, India, 110033 considered and approved the following matter(s): 1. To Change the Corporate office of the Company from C 1207 Prahladnagar Trade, Centre Radio Mirchi Road Vejalpur, Jivraj Park, Ahmedabad, Ahmadabad City, Gujarat, India, 380051 To 1214, 12th Floor Shilp Zaveri, Samruddhi SOC, NR. Shyamal Cross Road, Satellite, Ahmedabad, Gujarat-380015 India with effect from 25th April, 2024. 2. Took note of Resignation of Mr. Nitin Naresh (M. No. A44070) from the Post of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 25th April, 2024. (Annexure-A) Read less.. Outcome of Board Meeting for change of Corporate Office and Resignation of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer. Outcome of Board Meeting for change of Corporate Office and Resignation of Company Secretary and Compliance officer. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.04.2024)

Board Meeting 20 Apr 2024 20 Apr 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company SBL Infratech Limited at their Meeting held on Saturday, 20th April, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Shop No 160 1st Floor Vardhmaan Fourtune Mall, GTK Ind Area Landmark Hans Cinema Hall, Jahangir Puri A Block, Delhi, India,110033 have considered and approved the following matters: 1. Considered and approved the alteration of objects of the company, subject to approval of shareholders; 2. Considered and approved the alteration of Articles of Associations of the Company, subject to approval of shareholders The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 05:00 P.M. Pursuant to the abovementioned subject, we are submitting herewith the outcome of Board meeting for alteration of Memorandum and Articles of Association.

Board Meeting 18 Mar 2024 18 Mar 2024

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Monday, 18th March, 2024 at 01:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company situated at Shop No 160 1st Floor Vardhmaan Fourtune Mall, GTK Ind Area Landmark Hans Cinema Hall, Jahangir Puri A Block, North West Delhi, India, 110033, has inter alia considered and approved the appointment of M/s Pooja K Agrawal & Associates, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 150906W) as an Internal Auditor of the Company, pursuant to provision of Section 138 of Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, for the financial year 2023-24 Outcome of Board Meeting for appointment of Internal Auditor

Board Meeting 17 Jan 2024 17 Jan 2024