AGM 17/12/2024 Register of members and Share Transfer books of the Company will remain closed from 11th December, 2024 to 17th December, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 09th Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.11.2024) Proceedings/Outcome of the 09th Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday, 17th December 2024 pursuant to SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 17.12.2024) Scrutiniser Report for Annual General Meeting of SBL Infratech Limited held on 17 December 2024 through VC/OAVM (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 18.12.2024)