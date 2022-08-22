Seasons Furnishings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.65
-7.27
-1.26
-0.38
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.12
-0.14
-0.2
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-2.54
-7.04
-1.19
1.73
Other operating items
Operating
-5.31
-14.44
-2.6
1.15
Capital expenditure
0
0.09
0
-0.48
Free cash flow
-5.32
-14.34
-2.61
0.67
Equity raised
-11.55
3.01
5.56
7.45
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
17.43
2.08
2.09
1.28
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
0.55
-9.25
5.03
9.4
