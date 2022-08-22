iifl-logo-icon 1
Seasons Furnishings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.04
(-4.94%)
Aug 22, 2022|12:54:45 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.65

-7.27

-1.26

-0.38

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.12

-0.14

-0.2

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-2.54

-7.04

-1.19

1.73

Other operating items

Operating

-5.31

-14.44

-2.6

1.15

Capital expenditure

0

0.09

0

-0.48

Free cash flow

-5.32

-14.34

-2.61

0.67

Equity raised

-11.55

3.01

5.56

7.45

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

17.43

2.08

2.09

1.28

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

0.55

-9.25

5.03

9.4

