Seasons Furnishings Ltd Share Price

4.04
(-4.94%)
Aug 22, 2022|12:54:45 PM

Seasons Furnishings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

4.04

Prev. Close

4.25

Turnover(Lac.)

0.03

Day's High

4.04

Day's Low

4.04

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-0.96

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.99

P/E

11.54

EPS

0.35

Divi. Yield

0

Seasons Furnishings Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Seasons Furnishings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Seasons Furnishings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:51 AM
Dec-2022Sep-2022Jun-2022Mar-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.84%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.84%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 34.14%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Seasons Furnishings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

7.39

7.39

7.39

7.39

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-8.4

-8.44

-5.77

1.52

Net Worth

-1.01

-1.05

1.62

8.91

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3.51

5.9

6.06

13.01

yoy growth (%)

-40.5

-2.66

-53.38

-35.36

Raw materials

-4.59

-10.14

-2.83

-7.85

As % of sales

130.89

171.85

46.74

60.39

Employee costs

-0.24

-0.97

-1.43

-1.54

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.65

-7.27

-1.26

-0.38

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.12

-0.14

-0.2

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-2.54

-7.04

-1.19

1.73

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-40.5

-2.66

-53.38

-35.36

Op profit growth

-65.99

4,018.3

-114.49

-44.02

EBIT growth

-65

2,189.16

-129.69

-45.45

Net profit growth

-63.49

472.88

237.03

-334.08

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Seasons Furnishings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Seasons Furnishings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Manjit Kaur Wadhwa.

Managing Director

Mandeep Singh Wadhwa

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Manjeet Singh.

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sunil Mehdiratta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Seasons Furnishings Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on 16 February, 1990 as Crystal Furnishing Pvt. LTD. The name was changed to the present one on 29th July, 1993 and latter converted into a public limited company on 20th December 1993, Promoted by Nanak Singh, Inderjeet Singh Wadhwa, Mandeep Singh Wadhwa and Seasons textiles limited. Engaged in the trading of furnishing fabrics procured from STL as well as furnishing fabrics made to order by other powerlooms/handlooms weavers.Company has Envisages the setting up of a Hitech textile designing studio by setting up CAD system with simulator and card punching machines. Planning to set up two Showrooms at New Delhi & other at Ashok Vihar, North Delhi. Commercial production commenced in April 1994 in Lajpat Nagar showroom and in October 1994 in Ashok Nagar showroom. Company has entered into agreement with Season Textiles Ltd. (STL) for manufacturing the fabrics for SFL and authorised SFL to sell the entire range of furnishing fabrics from its outlets by using the brand name Season.In 1998-99, the Company as a part of on-going restructuring and repositioning exercise, shifted the Chandigarh operations to a franchise. The Company with the support of in-house Designing Studio is now equipped with the second imported CAD/CAM software machines and was able to introduce furnishing fabrics in line with the international trends for both institutional and retail clientele.
