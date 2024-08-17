Summary

Incorporated on 16 February, 1990 as Crystal Furnishing Pvt. LTD. The name was changed to the present one on 29th July, 1993 and latter converted into a public limited company on 20th December 1993, Promoted by Nanak Singh, Inderjeet Singh Wadhwa, Mandeep Singh Wadhwa and Seasons textiles limited. Engaged in the trading of furnishing fabrics procured from STL as well as furnishing fabrics made to order by other powerlooms/handlooms weavers.Company has Envisages the setting up of a Hitech textile designing studio by setting up CAD system with simulator and card punching machines. Planning to set up two Showrooms at New Delhi & other at Ashok Vihar, North Delhi. Commercial production commenced in April 1994 in Lajpat Nagar showroom and in October 1994 in Ashok Nagar showroom. Company has entered into agreement with Season Textiles Ltd. (STL) for manufacturing the fabrics for SFL and authorised SFL to sell the entire range of furnishing fabrics from its outlets by using the brand name Season.In 1998-99, the Company as a part of on-going restructuring and repositioning exercise, shifted the Chandigarh operations to a franchise. The Company with the support of in-house Designing Studio is now equipped with the second imported CAD/CAM software machines and was able to introduce furnishing fabrics in line with the international trends for both institutional and retail clientele.

