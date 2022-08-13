Seasons Furnishings Ltd Management Discussions

Seasons Furnishings Limited (SFL) was incorporated on 16th February, 1990 and promoted by Late Shri Nanak Singh Wadhwa, Shri Inderjeet Singh Wadhwa, and Shri Mandeep Singh Wadhwa. SFL is one of the pioneer companies in organized sector which market exclusively designed furnishing fabric, made-ups and life style products to institutional as well as retail customers. The Company not only sells products but sell a concept to sell its products. The Company is regularly participating in fairs and exhibitions to keep itself abreast with the latest trends and customers taste as also to showcase its products. Besides, the Company has its own Design Studio, continuously engaged in creating new and innovative designs. The in-house Design Studio help the company to market its exclusively designed products. Every care is made to provide quality products, service and excellent ambience at all Seasons outlets.

BUSINESS OVERVIEW PRODUCTION:

Seasons Furnishings Limited (SFL) The Textile Industry in India is one of the largest segments of the Indian economy. It provides direct employment to many million people. Indian home furnishings manufacturers and home furnishings exporters offers a spectacular range of bedspreads, furnishing fabrics, curtains, rugs, durries, carpets, cushion covers, table covers, linen, kitchen accessories, made-ups, bath linen, and other home furnishings accessories to the nation as well as to the world. Manufacturers of Home Furnishings from India, e.g. floor coverings, kitchen linen, bath linen, cushion covers, bed spreads, and curtains, etc. create a rage in the international markets. With the increasing textile industry in the country, the furnishing fabric market will also continue to flourish. The home furnishing market is anticipated to witness huge demand with the booming real-estate projects like hotels, hospitals, commercial and big residential apartments.

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS:

OUTLOOK:

Indians have well understood the importance of staying one step ahead of developments in the world economic environment. The industry is now preparing itself to take share of opportunities expected to arise out of the market freed from quota restrictions and other trade barriers. Business collaborations with foreign players, creation of buying offices and Governments effort to enhance quality production and export are many visible signs of Indians coming into force on the global market.

OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS:

The local textile sector is now at a critical stage where it should prepare itself to rise and grab the opportunities that are available through liberalization of the international market. Manufacturers however, were caught in inadvertence as new players started to creep on the market at a time when most operators had attention on imminent opportunities coming from a quota-free market. Strategies and policies were mainly targeted towards expansion and modernization leaving more space to domestic players. Now it obviously appears that the latter have had ample freedom to strengthen them and they are now more prepared than export-oriented companies.

Lack of competition is eroding enthusiasm. With the removal of quotas and similar trade barriers, observers expect the market to provide new opportunities. Chinas impressive production capacity and its growing strength compelled Europe, USA and Indian markets to some serious reflections. Now, undoubtedly India has good cards to play. With traders realizing the threat of relying on a single manufacturing source such as China, India could do well in proposing a valuable alternative to buyers on the international scene, but this is only possible through an adequate and appropriate development strategy and macro-economic policy.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has suitable and adequate system of Internal Control commiserating to its size and nature of operations primarily to ensure that - the assets are safeguarded against loss from unauthorized use or disposition; the transactions are authorised, recorded and reported correctly and the Code of conduct, Policies and applicable statutes are duly complied with.

The Company has established a methodical system of Annual Budgeting and Management Information System (MIS). In addition, administrative and HR activities of the Company are also brought within this purview. The financial results of the Company are reviewed by the Audit Committee every quarter. The composition and role of Audit Committee can be found in the Corporate Governance Report in the Annual Report. The Company has appointed Internal Auditor to examine the adequacy, relevance and effectiveness of Internal Control Systems. The Top Management and the Audit Committee of the Board review the findings and recommendations of the internal auditor.

MATERIAL DEVELOMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES INDUSTRIAL RELATION FRONT, INCLUDING NUMBER OF PEOPLE EMPLOYED: Company has acquired fresh talent during the year for some of the critical leadership positions based on business requirements. As on March 31, 2022 the company had 12 permanent employees. The company recognizes the importance of human value and ensures that proper encouragement both moral and financial is extended to employees to motivate them.

ISSUES AND RISKS:

1. Competition: As far as domestic market is concerned the unorganized sector in furnishing industry has always posed a challenge to the Company. However, the stringent quality control practices and in-depth knowledge of home furnishing industry puts the company a step ahead from its competitors.

2. Foreign Currency Risk.: As the Companys sizeable turnover is contributed by exports and it deals in foreign currencies, any devaluation in INR as compared to USD and EURO may affect its Receivables.

3. Management Risk.: The Company ensures a well-defined Risk Management Policy to identify major risks and their timely mitigation to protect the present and futures performance of the company. The risks are broadly classified as follows:

1. Market led business risk;

2. Financial risk;

3. Change of trends and designs;

4. Technology Obsolescence risk;

5. Safety, Health & Environment risk;

6. Regulatory issues impacting the industry.

The Company has sustained moderate growth in recent periods and plans for rapid growth in the future. This will place significant demand on its managerial and other resources. Continued growth in a competitive environment increased the challenges involved in recruiting and retaining skilled personnel. Failure to manage this vital resource effectively could have an adverse effect on the Companys business prospects. The Company is constantly reviewing its HR practices and incentives to maintain its talent pool for keeping their performance at optimum levels. Any change in government policies with respect to exports may impact the working of the Company.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

The statements in the “Management Discussion and Analysis Report” section describes the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations and predictions, which may be “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the applicable laws and regulations. The annual results can differ materially from those expressed or implied, depending upon the economic and climatic conditions, Government policies and other incidental factors. The discussion and analysis must be read in conjunction with the Companys financial statements and notes on accounts.