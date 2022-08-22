Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3.51
5.9
6.06
13.01
yoy growth (%)
-40.5
-2.66
-53.38
-35.36
Raw materials
-4.59
-10.14
-2.83
-7.85
As % of sales
130.89
171.85
46.74
60.39
Employee costs
-0.24
-0.97
-1.43
-1.54
As % of sales
7.02
16.47
23.67
11.83
Other costs
-1.05
-1.81
-1.96
-2.43
As % of sales (Other Cost)
30.13
30.74
32.39
18.71
Operating profit
-2.38
-7.02
-0.17
1.17
OPM
-68.05
-119.07
-2.81
9.05
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.12
-0.14
-0.2
Interest expense
-0.15
-0.12
-0.95
-1.43
Other income
0
0
0
0.07
Profit before tax
-2.65
-7.27
-1.26
-0.38
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0.03
0.4
-0.75
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.65
-7.28
-1.27
-0.37
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-2.65
-7.28
-1.27
-0.37
yoy growth (%)
-63.49
472.88
237.03
-334.08
NPM
-75.69
-123.36
-20.95
-2.89
