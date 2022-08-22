iifl-logo-icon 1
Seasons Furnishings Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.04
(-4.94%)
Aug 22, 2022

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3.51

5.9

6.06

13.01

yoy growth (%)

-40.5

-2.66

-53.38

-35.36

Raw materials

-4.59

-10.14

-2.83

-7.85

As % of sales

130.89

171.85

46.74

60.39

Employee costs

-0.24

-0.97

-1.43

-1.54

As % of sales

7.02

16.47

23.67

11.83

Other costs

-1.05

-1.81

-1.96

-2.43

As % of sales (Other Cost)

30.13

30.74

32.39

18.71

Operating profit

-2.38

-7.02

-0.17

1.17

OPM

-68.05

-119.07

-2.81

9.05

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.12

-0.14

-0.2

Interest expense

-0.15

-0.12

-0.95

-1.43

Other income

0

0

0

0.07

Profit before tax

-2.65

-7.27

-1.26

-0.38

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0.03

0.4

-0.75

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.65

-7.28

-1.27

-0.37

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-2.65

-7.28

-1.27

-0.37

yoy growth (%)

-63.49

472.88

237.03

-334.08

NPM

-75.69

-123.36

-20.95

-2.89

