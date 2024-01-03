iifl-logo

Sedemac Mechatronics Ltd Balance Sheet

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

0.03

0.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0.09

0.09

0.09

Reserves

303.35

124.03

114.93

114.27

Net Worth

303.38

124.13

115.03

114.37

Minority Interest

Debt

64.36

170.06

133.76

89.71

Deferred Tax Liability Net

29.78

25.52

24.18

0

Total Liabilities

397.52

319.71

272.97

204.08

Fixed Assets

249.85

213.25

180.24

133.44

Intangible Assets

Investments

19.39

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

43.33

46.62

42.14

0

Networking Capital

76.71

52.49

42.07

62.34

Inventories

135.26

117.65

90.19

91.07

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

43.94

27.03

15.25

16.1

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

20.93

15.88

19.13

13.54

Sundry Creditors

-87.18

-77.38

-68.33

-43.81

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-36.24

-30.69

-14.17

-14.56

Cash

8.25

7.35

8.5

8.29

Total Assets

397.53

319.71

272.95

204.07

