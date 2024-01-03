Sedemac Mechatronics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.03
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0.09
0.09
0.09
Reserves
303.35
124.03
114.93
114.27
Net Worth
303.38
124.13
115.03
114.37
Minority Interest
Debt
64.36
170.06
133.76
89.71
Deferred Tax Liability Net
29.78
25.52
24.18
0
Total Liabilities
397.52
319.71
272.97
204.08
Fixed Assets
249.85
213.25
180.24
133.44
Intangible Assets
Investments
19.39
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
43.33
46.62
42.14
0
Networking Capital
76.71
52.49
42.07
62.34
Inventories
135.26
117.65
90.19
91.07
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
43.94
27.03
15.25
16.1
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
20.93
15.88
19.13
13.54
Sundry Creditors
-87.18
-77.38
-68.33
-43.81
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-36.24
-30.69
-14.17
-14.56
Cash
8.25
7.35
8.5
8.29
Total Assets
397.53
319.71
272.95
204.07
