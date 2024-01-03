Sedemac Mechatronics Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Honeywell Automation India Ltd
HONAUT
31,250.35
|53.87
|27,625.31
|121.2
|0.33
|1,168.7
|4,739.29
Aditya Infotech Ltd
CPPLUS
1,611.1
|81.82
|18,978.45
|87.52
|0
|1,125.7
|116.48
Syrma SGS Technology Ltd
SYRMA
832.6
|65.05
|16,055.07
|93.31
|0.17
|1,151.39
|144.61
Centum Electronics Ltd
CENTUM
2,683.3
|46.9
|3,955.45
|-177.79
|0.22
|238.16
|391.07
Cyient DLM Ltd
CYIENTDLM
313.35
|36.78
|2,486.88
|7.89
|0
|217.3
|122.6
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.