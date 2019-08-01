iifl-logo-icon 1
Senbo Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

7
(0.14%)
Aug 1, 2019|03:26:29 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

10.85

10.85

10.85

10.85

Preference Capital

19.18

19.18

19.18

0

Reserves

-29.43

-28.44

-28.21

-27.89

Net Worth

0.6

1.59

1.82

-17.04

Minority Interest

Debt

0.01

0

0

19.18

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.61

1.59

1.82

2.14

Fixed Assets

2.03

2.3

2.45

2.59

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-1.42

-0.72

-0.63

-0.66

Inventories

0

0.35

0.35

0.35

Inventory Days

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.2

0.21

0.25

0.29

Sundry Creditors

-0.64

-0.64

-0.64

-0.84

Creditor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.98

-0.64

-0.59

-0.46

Cash

0

0

0.01

0.2

Total Assets

0.61

1.58

1.83

2.13

