Senbo Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
10.85
10.85
10.85
10.85
Preference Capital
19.18
19.18
19.18
0
Reserves
-29.43
-28.44
-28.21
-27.89
Net Worth
0.6
1.59
1.82
-17.04
Minority Interest
Debt
0.01
0
0
19.18
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.61
1.59
1.82
2.14
Fixed Assets
2.03
2.3
2.45
2.59
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-1.42
-0.72
-0.63
-0.66
Inventories
0
0.35
0.35
0.35
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.2
0.21
0.25
0.29
Sundry Creditors
-0.64
-0.64
-0.64
-0.84
Creditor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.98
-0.64
-0.59
-0.46
Cash
0
0
0.01
0.2
Total Assets
0.61
1.58
1.83
2.13
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.