Summary

Senbo Industries Ltd., incorporated in 1994 as private limited company it was converted into public limited company in 1996, when it went public. On it maiden public issue in this year the company has issued 11000000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each. The company is into manufacture of Intravenous Fluids (I V Fluids) with an installed capacity of 18000000 nos. of bottles(as on March 31, 2001).

