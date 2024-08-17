SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹7
Prev. Close₹6.99
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹7
Day's Low₹7
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-16.91
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.7
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
10.85
10.85
10.85
10.85
Preference Capital
19.18
19.18
19.18
0
Reserves
-29.43
-28.44
-28.21
-27.89
Net Worth
0.6
1.59
1.82
-17.04
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.02
0
-0.11
-0.16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-0.19
-0.29
-0.63
-0.15
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.14
-0.14
-0.15
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.02
0
0
Working capital
-0.08
-0.2
0.03
0.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-47.03
-65.76
143.71
-30.43
EBIT growth
-34.18
-52.18
306.85
-76.67
Net profit growth
-27.39
-49.11
313.66
-76.7
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Shaibal Kumar Chakraborty
Director
Kingshuk Sengupta
Independent Director
Pradip Kumar Chakravorty
Independent Director
Badal Modak
Director
Sanghamitra Sen
Additional Director
Monika Bhattacharjee
Additional Director
Dipak Chandra Ray
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Senbo Industries Ltd
Summary
Senbo Industries Ltd., incorporated in 1994 as private limited company it was converted into public limited company in 1996, when it went public. On it maiden public issue in this year the company has issued 11000000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each. The company is into manufacture of Intravenous Fluids (I V Fluids) with an installed capacity of 18000000 nos. of bottles(as on March 31, 2001).
