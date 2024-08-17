iifl-logo-icon 1
Senbo Industries Ltd Share Price

7
(0.14%)
Aug 1, 2019|03:26:29 PM

Senbo Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

7

Prev. Close

6.99

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

7

Day's Low

7

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-16.91

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.7

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Senbo Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Senbo Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Senbo Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:00 AM
Jun-2019Mar-2019Dec-2018Sep-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.38%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.38%

Non-Promoter- 3.49%

Institutions: 3.49%

Non-Institutions: 38.12%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Senbo Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

10.85

10.85

10.85

10.85

Preference Capital

19.18

19.18

19.18

0

Reserves

-29.43

-28.44

-28.21

-27.89

Net Worth

0.6

1.59

1.82

-17.04

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.02

0

-0.11

-0.16

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-0.19

-0.29

-0.63

-0.15

Depreciation

-0.14

-0.14

-0.14

-0.15

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.02

0

0

Working capital

-0.08

-0.2

0.03

0.12

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-47.03

-65.76

143.71

-30.43

EBIT growth

-34.18

-52.18

306.85

-76.67

Net profit growth

-27.39

-49.11

313.66

-76.7

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Senbo Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Senbo Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Shaibal Kumar Chakraborty

Director

Kingshuk Sengupta

Independent Director

Pradip Kumar Chakravorty

Independent Director

Badal Modak

Director

Sanghamitra Sen

Additional Director

Monika Bhattacharjee

Additional Director

Dipak Chandra Ray

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Senbo Industries Ltd

Summary

Senbo Industries Ltd., incorporated in 1994 as private limited company it was converted into public limited company in 1996, when it went public. On it maiden public issue in this year the company has issued 11000000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each. The company is into manufacture of Intravenous Fluids (I V Fluids) with an installed capacity of 18000000 nos. of bottles(as on March 31, 2001).
