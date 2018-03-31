Senbo Industries Ltd Management Discussions

1. INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS
Once a new Project is identified, it will be possible to discuss both structure and development of the Project.
2. OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS
Many opportunities are open to the Company. Management has been making continuous study on new projects. Selection of a Project is always subject to taking risk. Both opportunities & threats are associated with a new line of activity. Similarly, a number of contingencies are involved in implementation of a new project.
3. SEGMENT-WISE / PRODUCT-WISE PERFORMANCE
Your Company is in search of a suitable project keeping in mind of its past experience. Therefore, reporting under sector wise performance does not arise at this stage.
4. OUTLOOK
The prospect of the Company largely depends on selection of an appropriate project and its techno-commercial viability.
5. RISKS & CONCERNS
The major concern of your Company relates to earning a fair margin of profit. Other aspects of concern of your Company include selection of an appropriate project, funding of the said project and selection of a financial partner for execution of the project.
6. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS & THEIR ADEQUACY
Adequate systems of internal control are in place to safeguard the assets of the Company.
7. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE
Due to suspension of work, there was no operating activity during the year under review. The Company suffered a loss of Rs. 23.47 lakhs during the year. Carry forward loss till the year end accounts to Rs. 3747.76 lakhs.
8. HUMAN RESOURCE & INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS
After closure of the factory the entire dues of those were payable to the employees by the company have been fully settled.
MEANS OF COMMUNICATION
The quarterly and annual financial results are published in the newspapers viz Business Standard (English) and Sukhabar (Bengali, Regional Language). The financial results and the official news releases are also placed on the Companys website www.senboindustries.co.in.
GENERAL SHAREHOLDER INFORMATION
|Annual General Meeting
|Date and time
|: 29th September, 2018 at 10:00 A.M.
|Venue
|: Karbala, Sonarpur Station Road, Kolkata-700 103
Profile of Directors who can be re-appointed / appointed
The profile of the Directors who are eligible for re-appointment at the Annual General Meeting is furnished below :
|Brief profile of the Directors and nature of their experience in functional areas
|Directorship/ Committee membership in other Companies
|Shareholdings in Senbo Industries Limited
|Shri Kingshuk Sengupta is a graduate in Commerce having vast experience in construction industry and administration.
|Senbo Engineering Limited
|1,22,900
|Shri Harijiban Banerjee is a cost accountant by profession. He was also the president of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India during the years 1995-1996. He has about 45 years of vast experience in finance, accounting, & costing.
|Senbo Engineering Limited
|NIL
Financial Year
The Company follows financial year from 1st April to 31st March.
Indicative events of the Company for the Year 2018 -19 (April March) excluding Extra Ordinary General Meeting(s), if any, are as under:
|First Quarter Financial Results
|Sent within 14th August, 2018
|Second Quarter Financial Results
|To be sent within 14th November, 2018
|Third Quarter Financial Results
|To be sent within 14th February, 2019
|Fourth Quarter Financial Results
|To be sent within 30th May, 2019
|Annual General Meeting
|Within 30th September, 2019
Date of Book Closure
The next Book Closure will be from 24th September, 2018 to 29th September, 2018 (both days inclusive for the purpose of AGM).
Dividend Payment Date
In view of the continuous loss incurred by the Company, no dividend has been recommended for the year, 2017-18.
Listing on Stock Exchange
Shares of the Company are listed with the Stock Exchanges like Calcutta Stock Exchange (CSE Ltd) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE Ltd).
|Stock Code
|a) Stock Code of Stock Exchange at Mumbai
|: 532021
|b) Stock Code of Stock Exchange at Kolkata
|: 10029214
c) Demat / ISIN Number
In NSDL and CDSL for Equity Shares of the Company: INE792C01010
Market Price Data
Market price data - Monthly high/low of the closing price of the Equity shares of the Company and trading volumes on BSE are given hereunder for the period from April 2017 to March 2018.
|Month
|High Price (Rs.)
|Low Price (Rs.)
|No. of Shares
|April
|2017
|No changes
|May
|2017
|No changes
|June
|2017
|8.20
|8.20
|7
|July
|2017
|7.79
|7.41
|14
|August
|2017
|7.70
|7.10
|16
|September
|2017
|No changes
|October
|2017
|No changes
|November
|2017
|7.00
|6.10
|1,039
|December
|2017
|No changes
|January
|2018
|No changes
|February
|2018
|No changes
|March
|2018
|6.40
|6.10
|2,736
* Companys shares has been suspended in the Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited
Compliance Officer
Shri Rahul Kumar Singh, Company Secretary, was the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer for complying with requirements of Securities Laws and Listing Regulations with Stock Exchanges upto 08.01.2018. However after resignation of Shri Rahul Kumar Singh on 8th January, 2018, Ms. Paulami Mukherjee was appointed as the Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the company from 14.02.2018.
Registrar and Share Transfer Agent
Niche Technologies Private Limited
D 511, Bagri Market, 71, B.R.B. Basu Road, Kolkata 700 001
Phones:-2235-7271/7270/3070, Fax: - 2215-6823
E-Mail:- nichetechpl@nichetechpl.com
Share Transfer System
Share Transfer Requests are processed and the Certificates are returned within 15 days from the date of receipt. In pursuance of SEBI Guidelines the Company is now offering the facility of Share Transfer-cum-Demat. If a shareholder desires to have Demat he is to approach the Depository Participant (DP) with the option letter of the Company. After processing the request the DP sends the option letter to the Company and on receipt of the same the Company dematerializes those shares. In case of a transferee not opting for dematerialization the Company dispatches the Share Certificates immediately.
|No. of Shares
|CDSL
|1236744
|NSDL
|6216011
|Physical Shares
|3547245
|Total Paid-Up Capital
|11000000
Dematerialization of Shares
The shares of the Company are compulsorily traded in dematerialized form with effect from 29th April, 2001. Accordingly, the Company entered into agreements with NSDL on 15th January, 2001 and CDSL on 4th January, 2001. Till 31st March, 2018, the Company processed dematerialization requests for 74,43,755 shares which represents 67.67 % of the shares issued.
Distribution of Shareholding as on 31st March, 2018
|Sl.No.
|Number of Shares
|No. of Holders
|% of Total Shareholders
|Total Shares
|% of Total Shares
|1.
|Upto 500
|726
|54.84
|2,19,763
|2.00
|2.
|501 to 1,000
|422
|31.87
|3,62,468
|3.30
|3.
|1,001 to 5,000
|125
|9.44
|2,91,827
|2.65
|4.
|5,001 to 10,000
|14
|1.06
|1,03,443
|0.94
|5.
|10,001 to 50,000
|7
|0.53
|1,66,100
|1.51
|6.
|50,001 to 1,00,000
|4
|0.30
|3,07,300
|2.79
|7.
|1,00,001 and above
|26
|1.96
|95,49,099
|86.81
|Total
|1324
|100.00
|11,000,000
|100.00
Shareholding Pattern of the Company as on 31st March, 2018
|Category (No. of Shares)
|Total Shares
|% of Total Shares representing the Category
|Promoters:
|Indian
|6,20,1300
|56.37
|Foreign
|-
|-
|Total Promoters
|6,20,1300
|56.37
|Persons Acting in Concert:
|Institutional Investors:
|Mutual Funds
|14,900
|0.135
|Banks, FI, etc
|355,800
|3.235
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|-
|-
|Others:
|Private Corporate Bodies
|6,79,307
|6.176
|Indian Public
|35,35,590
|32.13
|NRIs / OCBs
|210,299
|1.91
|Any Other
|2,804
|0.024
|Total Non-Promoters
|47,98,700
|43.63
|Grand Total
|11,000,000
|100.00
OUTSTANDING GDR / ADR / WARRANTS OR ANY CONVERTIBLE INSTRUMENTS, CONVERSION DATE AND LIKELY IMPACT ON EQUITY
The Company has not issued any GDR / ADR / Warrants / Convertible instruments and hence there is no impact on the Equity Shares of the Company due to conversion of above instruments.
PLANT LOCATION
Senbo Industries Limited, Karbala, Sonarpur Station Road, P.O. Sonarpur, Kolkata 700 103.
ADDRESS FOR CORRESPONDENCE
Senbo Industries Limited
87, Lenin Sarani, Kolkata 700 013
Phone: 033 2217 8915 / 8916, Fax: 033 2265 9485 / 2217 8917
E-mail: senboind@gmail.com , Website: www.senboindustries.co.in
CERTIFICATE
The company has obtained the Certificate from CA Sumit Agrawal, Practicing Chartered Accountant of Agrawal & Kothari, Chartered Accountants regarding compliance of Corporate Governance as stipulated in Chapter IV of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and the same is annexed.
All material requirements with respect to Corporate Governance as stipulated in the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 have been complied with.
CEO/CFO Certification
In accordance with provisions of Regulation 17(8) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, CEO/ CFO certification is attached to this report.
|Harijiban Banerjee
|Kingshuk Sengupta
|DIN: 00627508
|DIN: 00329102
CEO Certification
To
The Board of Directors,
Senbo Industries Limited
I, the undersigned, in my respective capacities as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Senbo Industries Limited (the Company), to the best of my knowledge and belief, certify that:
(a) I have reviewed the Financial Statements read with the Cash Flow Statement of Senbo Industries Limited for the year ending 31st March, 2018 and state that to the best of my knowledge and belief:
i. these statements do not contain any materially untrue statement or omit any material fact or contain statements that might be misleading;
ii. these statements present a true and fair view of the Companys affairs and are in compliance with existing accounting standards, applicable laws and regulations.
(b) I further state that to the best of my knowledge and belief, no transactions entered into by the Company during the year which are fraudulent, illegal or otherwise in violation of the Companys Code of Conduct.
(c) I further accept responsibility for establishing and maintaining internal control for financial reporting. I have evaluated the effectiveness of internal control system of the Company pertaining to financial reporting and have disclosed to the auditors and the Audit Committee, deficiencies in the design or operation of such internal controls, if any, of which I am aware and steps taken or proposed to be taken for rectifying such deficiencies.
(d) I have indicated, based on my recent evaluation, to the auditors and the Audit Committee:
i. Significant changes, if any, in internal control over financial reporting during the year.
ii. Significant changes, if any, in accounting policies made during the year and that the same have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements; and
iii. instance of significant fraud of which I have become aware and the involvement therein, if any, of the management or an employee having a significant role in the Companys internal control system over financial reporting.
|Kajal Sengupta
|Chief Executive Officer
|Place : Kolkata
|Dated : 14th August, 2018
Declaration:
Compliance with Code of Business Conduct and Ethics
The Board Members and Senior Management Personnel have confirmed compliance with the Code of Conduct for the year ended 31st March, 2018.
|For Senbo Industries Limited
|Place : Kolkata,
|Kajal Sengupta
|Dated : 14th August, 2018
|Chief Executive Officer
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.