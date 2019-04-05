To the Members of Senbo Industries Limited

Kolkata

Report on the Audit of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of Senbo Industries Limited (" The Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31,

2019, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended and a summary of Significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2019, its profit including other comprehensive income its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs),as specified under section 143 (10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to

Note: 15 regarding loan convert into cumulative redeemable preference Share.

Note: 17 regarding Liabilities written back – Municipality Tax, Khajna and reduction in rental income, with retrospective effect from Ist April,2016.

Note: 22 Regarding sharing of expenses with a group company resulting in reduction in expenditure, with retrospective effect from Ist April, 2016.

Note: 5e an investment property of the Company at Sonarpur has remained mortgaged as collateral security with a bank to secure the credit facilities of Senbo Engineering Ltd., a group company which had earlier provided substantial loans to the Company. However, the said credit facilities taken from Oriental Bank of Commerce by Senbo Engineering Limited have turned into Non Performing Asset on 31st January 2018 and notice dated 05.04.2019 was served by the Bench of NCLT.

Our opinion is not qualified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2019. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Key audit matter

Refer Note: 16 on non-receipt of Party confirmations regarding Sundry Creditors Rs. 63.59 lakhs.

How our audit addressed the key audit matter

Obtained an understanding of managements process and evaluated design and tested operating effectiveness of controls.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the formation included in the Chairmans statement, Managing Directors statement and the Directors Report including Annexures to the Directors Report of the Annual Report of the Company, but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charge with Governance for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriatein the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2019 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("The Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a Statement on the matters specified in Paragraphs 3 & 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we Report that :

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit & Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement dealt and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid IND AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act;

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors as on March 31, 2019, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2019, from being appointed as a Director in terms Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; and g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations and certificate given to us:

i. The pending litigations of the Company would not have any impact on its financial position. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contract including derivative contract and as such no provision is required to be made for any likely material losses arising there from. iii. The Company has never declared any dividend in its life time and therefore, there is no need to transfer any amount to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

Place: Kolkata For Agrawal & Kothari Date: 30.05.2019 Chartered Accountants (Firms Regn. No 323424E) Sumit Agrawal - Partner Membership No.: 058302

Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ANNEXURE "A" TO AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading of ‘Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirements of our Report)

1 In respect of its Fixed Assets:

a. The Company has updated its Fixed Assets Register to show full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Fixed Assets left after sale of substantial Part of Plant & Machinery during earlier years.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Fixed Assets were physically verified by the management and no material discrepancies were noticed.

c. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of Immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

2 As explained to us, the inventory has been physically verified by the management at the year end. We understand that no material discrepancy was noticed during verification.

3 The Company has provided guarantee against loan taken by the a group company Senbo Engineering Ltd the details of the same has been provided in the note- 5e to the financial statement apart from that no loans to parties covered in the Register maintained under section 189 of The Companies Act, 2013 have been granted by the company.

4 In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans & investments made.

5 On the basis of documents examined & information received, we understand that the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public in pursuance of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act.

6 According to information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records u/s 148 (1) of the Act, for any product of the Company.

7 In respect of Statutory dues:

a) According to the records of the Company, there were no outstanding undisputed dues over 6 months which remained unpaid as on 31st March, 2019; except in respect of TDS Rs. 65,300/-.

b) According to the records of the Company, the dues of income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax and cess on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amount in (Rs.) Period to which Amount Relates Forum Where Dispute is Pending Central Excise Assessment dues 10,39,548.00 2000-2001 Appeal Commissionerate, Kolkata Sales Tax Assessment dues 2,12,575.00 2007-2008 Appeal Authority, Sales Tax, Kolkata

8 As per records produced before us, the Company has not defaulted in payment of dues to any Financial Institution, Bank, and Government or debentures holders.

9 As per records produced before us, the Company has not raised any moneys by way of any public offer or term loans during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix) of the Order is not applicable.

10 According to the information and explanation given to us, no material fraud by the company or on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

11 According to the information and explanation given to us, Managerial remuneration has been paid / provided in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act, except ratification of remuneration of one whole-time Director in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

12 In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (VII) of the Order is not applicable.

13 According to the information and explanation given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable, and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14 According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment / private placement of shares or fully / partly convertible debentures during the year under review.

15 According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (XV) of the Order is not applicable.

16 The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Place: Kolkata For Agrawal & Kothari Date: 30.05.2019 Chartered Accountants (Firms Regn. No 323424E) CA Sumit Agrawal -Partner Membership No.: 058302

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

Report on Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘The Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Senbo Industries Limited ("the Company") as of 31 st March, 2019 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the

Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of fruds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (The ‘Guidance Note) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls, and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all materials respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risk of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial control system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statement for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable details, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of the Management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating, effectively as at 31st March,2018, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.