Senbo Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-0.19
-0.29
-0.63
-0.15
Depreciation
-0.14
-0.14
-0.14
-0.15
Tax paid
-0.03
-0.02
0
0
Working capital
-0.08
-0.2
0.03
0.12
Other operating items
Operating
-0.46
-0.67
-0.75
-0.19
Capital expenditure
0
0
-0.03
-0.01
Free cash flow
-0.46
-0.67
-0.78
-0.21
Equity raised
-56.41
-36.59
-54.5
-54.2
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
19.18
38.36
38.24
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-56.87
-18.08
-16.92
-16.17
