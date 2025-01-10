Servoteach Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.23
4.23
4.23
4.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.6
-4.36
-4.57
-4.49
Net Worth
-0.36
-0.13
-0.34
-0.26
Minority Interest
Debt
0.51
0.24
0.46
0.33
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.14
0.11
0.12
0.07
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.14
0.11
0.1
0.07
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.16
0.13
0.15
0.14
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
-0.01
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
0
-0.01
-0.05
-0.07
Cash
0
0
0.01
0.01
Total Assets
0.14
0.11
0.11
0.08
