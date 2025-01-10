iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Servoteach Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

20.25
(-1.07%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Servoteach Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.23

4.23

4.23

4.23

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.6

-4.36

-4.57

-4.49

Net Worth

-0.36

-0.13

-0.34

-0.26

Minority Interest

Debt

0.51

0.24

0.46

0.33

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.14

0.11

0.12

0.07

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.14

0.11

0.1

0.07

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.16

0.13

0.15

0.14

Sundry Creditors

-0.02

-0.01

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

0

-0.01

-0.05

-0.07

Cash

0

0

0.01

0.01

Total Assets

0.14

0.11

0.11

0.08

Servoteach Inds. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Servoteach Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.